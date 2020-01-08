The Myrtle Beach Police Department has four people in custody in connection with an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening at Coastal Grand Mall, authorities said.
Eric Adams, 41, of Lumberton, North Carolina, 30-year-old Tony Eubanks of Asheboro, North Carolina, William Harris, 19, of Wilson, North Carolina, and 26-year-old Sasha Garner of Asheboro, North Carolina, all face armed robbery charges, according to a release on the MBPD's Facebook page. Adams has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers were called to the mall's parking lot just after 7 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
A vehicle matching a description given was seen heading north on Highway 15 less than 10 minutes later, and its four occupants were detained by 7:15 p.m.
"Thank you to our officers for their quick action on this case and bringing these individuals to justice within 15 minutes of the report," the release said.
