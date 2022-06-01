After numerous delays, demolition of the Fountainbleau Inn on Myrtle Beach's Flagg Street began Wednesday morning.
The combination of cement and wood that made up the Myrtle Beach motel was reduced to rubble throughout the day Wednesday as demolition crews tore down the three-story motel that was once a key fixture in the heart of the downtown area.
City officials initially planned for the demolition to begin about a month ago. Assistant city manager Brian Tucker said the city’s expectations for demolitions are based on how quickly crews get through the asbestos removal.
“The contractors got bogged down by work,” Tucker said. “The asbestos abatement took longer than the original projection.”
After a delay in equipment arriving for an anticipated demolition on Tuesday, crews finally started razing the motel just after 10 a.m.
The city purchased The Fountainbleau Inn for $3.7 million from Fontainebleau LLC in December as part of a massive purchase of properties that included nine other properties totaling $15 million.
Property deeds indicate on Dec. 23, the city of Myrtle Beach purchased Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills and adjacent lot from 3rd Ave. S LLC for $4.3 million. The Oasis Motel at 306 7th Ave. N. and the Sea Nymph Motel at 601 N. Ocean Blvd. were purchased for $5.725 million from Academy Way LLC, along with two pieces of land at 704 Chester St. and 608 Chester St. A property at 308 7th Ave. N. was purchased by the city from IIG LLC for $1.275 million.
On Feb. 23, property deeds show the city officially purchased two properties at 406 7th Ave. N. and 408 7th Ave. N. from Cool-N-Easy LLC for $1.95 million.
The Fountainbleau Inn is the second building to be demolished following the recent land buys from the city. The Sea Nymph was demolished in mid-April. City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the total cost for asbestos abatement and demolition of both properties was $174,500.
Tucker said once crews are finished with the demolition, what was once a three-story fixture of downtown Myrtle Beach will now become a slab of pavement.
However, all is not completely lost for the Fountainbleau. The iconic sign will be removed at some point soon and stored, Tucker said, adding he is unaware of any plans for the sign's future once it is stored.
The Oasis Motel is next in line to be demolished followed by the Sea Palms, Tucker said. Both have gone through the asbestos assessment process. Tucker said the Oasis will undergo asbestos abatement within the next two to three weeks.
The Fountainbleau is a stone’s throw from the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, where the Carolina Country Music Festival will be held starting Thursday, June 9. Tucker said work on the sites will not slow down due to the festival, which runs through June 12.
“Contractors are going to keep moving forward,” Tucker said. “I mean obviously they’re not going to be doing demolition at night or over the weekend when the biggest CCMF action takes place. We’re moving ahead.”
Since the properties were purchased, Tucker said there has been great interest in these properties from various types of businesses. The city has not announced any formal plans about the future of these properties after each one is demolished.
While the interest still remains and some businesses might be chomping at the bit to get set up at these soon-to-be or already demolished properties, Tucker is reminding them it is a process.
“We’re trying to navigate around schedules and contractors,” he said. “We’re moving as fast as we can.”
