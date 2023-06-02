Sara Moody had just received confirmation she was officially licensed to be a foster parent.
She could foster up to two teenage girls at a time. And in her mind, she imagined the first placement would be one child.
Moody thought it may be easier than starting with two.
But God had other plans.
Thirty minutes after she learned about becoming licensed, the first call came.
Two teenage sisters needed a home.
“I was shocked at how quickly they called,” Moody said. “It was a lot of fear but excitement at the same time.”
The sisters were with her for less than a month.
“They were like the most perfect kids you could ask for… We formed such a strong bond,” she said of her first placement.
The 30-year-old Conway resident is a single foster mother, though she recently became engaged. She has fostered youth from ages 12 to 17 over the past year.
National Foster Care Month was in May, and the South Carolina Department of Social Services says it works year-round to recruit and retain foster parents.
In Horry County, the greatest need is foster parents who are willing to take older youth, including teenagers, sibling groups and foster children with complex medical needs.
As of Tuesday, Horry County had 178 children in foster care, a DSS spokesperson said. There were about 3,772 children in foster care statewide on Tuesday.
Of the 178 children in Horry County, 101 are between the ages of seven and 17.
Moody credits Kristin Bourque for inspiring her to become a foster parent. But Bourque said she can’t take the credit.
“For me, I don’t think it was me that inspired Sara. I think it was all God’s work,” Bourque said.
She said Moody supported her when she and her family moved to the area - a place where they knew nobody and had no family. The friends met while attending The Rock Church in Conway. And Keiston, one of Bourque's foster children who she and her husband later adopted, stole Moody's heart.
Bourque and her husband Craig have three biological children and five adopted children. And they also foster children of all ages who have special needs or complex medical needs.
“We wanted [to foster] the kids that nobody else wanted to take, the kids that were more difficult to place,” she said.
That means a lot of trips back and forth to the Medical University of South Carolina.
Bourque said it’s a common misconception for people to think that fostering is a long-term commitment.
“There’s a piece that you can do,” she said. “There’s a piece for everybody.”
And if that piece isn’t becoming a foster parent, it might be volunteering as a guardian ad litem or in respite care.
Children in the foster care system are assigned a guardian ad litem to represent them in the court setting.
Respite care is a type of care that offers a “temporary break from caring for a foster child” during placement, according to SCDSS.
Now, after a year as a foster parent, Moody has fostered nine children.
She has gotten used to the routine after she gets the call.
“I could get a phone call at 3 o’clock in the afternoon…if you say yes, they will work with you as best as they can… but it’s usually within a couple of hours,” she said of when the children arrive. “You get home, you make a bed really quick and you get some dinner started and you anticipate when they will show up.”
Moody said she began the process thinking she would bless the lives of children who needed a home. But it has been more than that.
“It didn’t take very long before I realized how much of a blessing these kids could be,” Moody said.
For more information about becoming a foster parent, visit https://heartfeltcalling.org/. For more information about foster care in South Carolina, visit https://dss.sc.gov/child-well-being/foster-care/.
