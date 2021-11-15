By KATHY ROPP

Kathy.ropp@myhorrynews.com

Dorothy Sherman isn’t a quitter. When she takes on a project she sticks with it.

She’s proven that by the 46 years she’s coordinated the Bucksport Thanksgiving Day parade, and she’s not about to stop now.

Actually, they did miss one year during those 46. That was 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting and they didn’t want to speed up the spread of the virus.

But they’re back this year and they’ll be rolling out from the James Frazier Community Center at 11 a.m. sharp on Thanksgiving morning.

The parade will return to the center at about 1 p.m. when the crowd will be treated to a pig pickin’ that’s always sponsored by McKiever Funeral Home with Shorty Davis as the chef.

This year’s parade should be another big hit with the Conway High School band and ROTC unit, a veterans float, a senior citizens float (at least seven total floats expected this past week), Girl Scouts, daycare center kids and a special grand marshal.

In the past, the group has typically asked an Horry County Councilman to lead the parade, but this year they’ve turned to the leader of Bucksport’s Progressive Association, Kevin Mishoe.

“He’s doing big things down here,” she said.

Although Mrs. Sherman, her husband Lee and lots of others work really hard on the parade, she gives top billing to the Lord.

“This is my ministry,” she said. “This is what God gave me and I spread it to the community for my help.”

Mrs. Sherman said the parade has drawn as many as 1,300 people with some of them coming from as far away as New York, Florida and Connecticut.

The idea for the parade came 46 years ago when Mrs. Sherman and her sister, Brenzell Hunt, were pondering the upcoming Thanksgiving. She says they were wondering what else they might do on their holiday other than just sitting and waiting for their Thanksgiving meal.