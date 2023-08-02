The owner of the former Wild Water and Wheels amusement park knows how “to read a room.”
Last year, Mark Lazarus came to the Surfside Beach planning commission with a plan for the former park that included residential units. His request to rezone the property to include residential was met with a wall of disapprovals and the plan was nixed by the commission.
When he returned in July, Lazarus said he heard the community “loud and clear” and changed his request to rezone the property to highway commercial with no residential. His initial request in July was to only rezone half of the approximately 15 acres.
Town planning director Sabrina Adair told the commission during the July meeting that they could decide on their own to rezone the entire property to highway commercial but there would have to be a 30-day notice to the public. If the owners decide to amend their application and include the entire project as highway commercial, there needs to be only a 15 day notice and a public hearing and vote could be taken care of at the commission’s Aug. 1 meeting.
During the July meeting, it was obvious the commission wanted the entire location changed to highway commercial and Lazarus told the members that if they would agree to rezone it, he would amend his request to include the entire property. He said he had potential tenants for the property and time was of the essence.
Tuesday night, Lazarus again addressed the commission and assured the members and the public that the property was only going to be used for commercial purposes. He said he had some potential developers interested or “I might develop it myself.”
Without comment, the commission unanimously approved the rezoning request, sending it to the Surfside Beach town council for approval.
Lazarus said he was glad to get the first step out of the way and hopes he gets the same results from the town council.
