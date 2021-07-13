U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned her back to the United States flag and then covered her face with a shirt during her medal ceremony in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last week. Berry, 31, had earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the second time by winning a bronze medal in the hammer throw. Do you think athletes who disrespect their country’s flag should be allowed to compete in the Olympics taking place later this year in Tokyo, Japan?

You voted: