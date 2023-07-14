Ken Richardson says since he was an 8-year-old boy selling boiled peanuts on the streets of Downtown Conway, he’s wanted to serve his city.
For years he couldn’t do it in an elected position because he lived on the river outside of town, but he and his wife Donna recently moved to Long Avenue into a home that’s inside the city limits.
With his new residency, Richardson hopes to become the next mayor of Conway.
The former chairman of the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Commission and former chairman of the Horry County School Board became a little frustrated with Conway years ago when city officials charged him and 17 others $1,000 each for having their political signs in the wrong places.
The others went down and paid their fines, but he hired the Bellamy Law Firm to represent him.
“Let’s just say I was frustrated about it because with all of the issues that Conway had going on, why would they worry about fining us?” he asked.
Richardson said his phone has been ringing constantly since people learned that he intends to run for the mayor’s job, many of them coming from preachers. He says he’s got 41 preachers now who have offered their support, although all of them don’t live in the city.
“We’re in it full-fledged and I’m in it to win it,” he said.
Richardson said he has one problem with Conway’s current mayor, Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who so far is Richardson’s sole opponent. He points out that as the mayor she doesn’t have any more authority than any of the other council members.
In the case of proclamations, he said, she selects which ones to sign. He says he won’t ever sign a proclamation without consulting the rest of his council first.
He points to the recent proclamation that Blain-Bellamy signed declaring Conway a City of Pride for the month of June.
Richardson said Conway has some good city council members and he’d like to see them consulted more often by whoever the mayor is.
“I think it was overwhelming that people are not happy about what was happening,” Richardson said.
He thinks his experience in government makes him well qualified to lead the City of Conway, and he has business experience. Before his retirement he worked in the automobile business for 40 years, the final 10 as the owner of Fowler Motors.
He points out that Conway has 288 employees and the Horry County School District has 7,000. Conway’s budget is between $75 million and $77 million per year. The HCSD’s is almost $1 billion.
“If I can do a job like that, I certainly think I can run the City of Conway,” he said.
Although Richardson says he plans to represent all the people and campaign for all of their votes, he sees that in past elections the largest number of voters have cast their ballots in the Maple, Jamestown, North Conway 1 and 2 districts so he thinks whoever carries those districts has a good chance of winning.
He says he’s got a game plan that he isn’t quite ready to share, but he will say he thinks Conwayites want to see more grocery stores and restaurants in their city.
“I’m running. I’m going to give the people a choice. It’s the right time and I’m the right choice. We want a guy that will tell it like it is and stand up for Conway,” he said.
He’d like to see Conway go back to its past traditions that included family, friends and being an historic rivertown, and he points out that Conway is located in the Bible Belt.
He and his family attend Kingston Presbyterian Church.
“I love Conway, but when this many people reach out to me, it’s telling me something’s got to be done. Praise God and thank God that somebody’s stepped up,” he said.
