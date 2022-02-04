Although his support from the Horry County Legislative Delegation wasn’t unanimous, former S.C. Rep. Alan Clemmons is in line to be Horry County’s next Master in Equity.
Delegation members sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster today giving their support to Clemmons.
His selection won’t be final until McMaster and the S.C. General Assembly approve it, but these two phases are typically routine with the person recommended by the local delegation getting the final nod, according to S.C. Senator Greg Hembree, who serves as the chairman of the 15-member Horry County Legislative Delegation.
“I’m very humbled to have the majority support of the Horry County Delegation to serve as the Master-in-Equity. While the process is not yet final, I would like to thank each member of the delegation as well as the members of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission, Pee Dee Citizen’s Committee and Judicial Qualifications Committee of the South Carolina Bar for their roles, all of which are of a volunteer nature, in the vetting and nomination process," Clemmons wrote in an email.
"I’m looking forward to soon reaching the end of that process with Governor McMaster’s formal appointment and the ratification thereof by the General Assembly. It is my sincere hope to soon be serving the people of Horry County, in a new role, as their Master-in-Equity!”
Hembree confirmed that he was one of three delegation members who did not sign the letter of recommendation. Although he didn’t want to be specific about his vote, he did say, “It was not the best choice in my view.”
He followed that by saying that Clemmons was a qualified choice and he believes he will be a good judge.
“I know that Alan is a hard worker and Alan is smart,” he said, also pointing to Clemmons plentiful experience in real estate.
“I expect him to be a very good master-in-equity,” he said.
There were three Horry County attorneys who were deemed qualified for the job by the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Committee.
They were Clemmons, Charles Jordan Jr. and Douglas Zayicek. When Zayicek and Jordan realized that Clemmons had the votes from the local delegation to get their recommendation, they voluntarily withdrew from the race.
Hembree says the local delegates don’t all have the same influence in the selection process. Their votes are weighted, based on how many Horryites they serve. That put S.C. Senator Luke Rankin in the most influential spot with 19.44 and Hembree second with 17.83. Several of the delegation members had weightings of less than one-half of one percent.
Two other legislators did not sign Clemmons letter of recommendation. They are Rep. William Bailey, District 104, and Rep. Kevin Hardee, District 105.
Clemmons’ final tally was just under 70 percent, with an opposing vote of 31.5.
Rankin was not available for comment.
The master-in-equity handles primarily mortgage foreclosures and other property cases and disbursement of funds involved in those cases. In some counties the job is part time, but based on population, Horry County’s master serves full time.
Clemmons lists as his qualifications three decades as an attorney and a desire to bless the lives of others.
In a written statement to The Horry Independent in December, Clemmons said he has represented nearly 3,000 clients in Circuit Court.
“With the bulk of my practice having been real estate related, most of those cases were ultimately referred by the circuit judge to the Master-in-Equity for trial and disposition. Over that time, and those many cases, I have developed significant respect for the judges before whom I’ve had the privilege to appear.”
Cynthia Howe has held the post for more than 12 years now. The term is for six years.
Charles Jordan Jr., who was deemed the most qualified person for the job by the S.C. Merit Selection Committee, was born in Conway. He has practiced law for 25 years, most recently with the Pearce Law Group.
David Zayicek told the Independent in December that most of his work for the past 20 years has been in the master’s office in Horry and surrounding counties.
After his graduation from the University of South Carolina Law School in 1996, he served as a law clerk for Judge John Breeden. He’s been working with the Bellamy Law Firm for about 24 years.
He was appointed by the court to handle the disbursement of the Conway Golf Course funds.
