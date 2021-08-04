A former registered nurse at McLeod Seacoast Hospital took multiple types of drugs from the hospital and falsified documents about the controlled substances, according to arrest warrants.
Richard Isaac Squires, 47, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with violation of drug distribution law, theft of controlled substances, and unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription.
Arrest warrants state that on July 12, Squires falsified documentation of Lorazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance, for a patient. Squires obtained Lorazepam and documented it was administered, but was later found in possession of the medication, the warrants said.
The following day, Squires unlawfully obtained Ketamine, a schedule III controlled substance for personal use, according to the arrest warrants. That same day, Squires unlawfully obtained a quantity of Diphenhydramine, a non-controlled substance, outside the usual course of practice and for his own personal use, the warrants show.
Squires was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on $15,000 bond. He was released later that day.
Kelly Hughes, spokesperson for McLeod Health, issued the following statement: "Richard Squires is no longer employed with McLeod Health. We cannot comment further on personal matters."
