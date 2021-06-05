Pete Mickeal is using his 20-plus years of basketball experience to help showcase the talent that many basketball fans might not be familiar with: bringing a one-of-a-kind event to the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach later this month.
Over the past year, Mickeal put together a business plan to help bring the first-ever NBA Pre-Draft event with the 2021 Myrtle Beach International Combine. The event will feature 40 players, including 20 international players from eight different countries, and will play out over a three-day period from June 13-15.
Mickeal said that Myrtle Beach was the perfect place for an event like this.
“On the East Coast, you have one of the biggest tourist destinations, family friendly, a gem in the Myrtle Beach Sports Center,” Mickeal said. “Besides the gym being huge, it’s a state-of-the-art facility. And then we also have several rooms where we can house the referees, we can house the players, we can bring food in, we can bring vendors in. I mean for me, when I saw the gym, when I saw the city, and when I saw what it was all about with the tourism, the carnival, the Ferris wheel on the sound, there’s not a better place than Myrtle Beach.”
With the 2021 NBA Draft slated for July 29, this event is more catered to those who will be selected in the second round of the draft or pick up contracts in the G League. This combine is not for college players that are projected to go in the first 14 selections of the draft, also known as lottery picks. Instead, this combine is for those who don’t have the leverage that players such as Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham or Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs already have.
“We’re doing this for the Jimmy Butler, who had to go to this similar event when he came out,” Mickeal said. “This event is for those guys projected between 40 and 60th pick and undrafted. We are helping these guys get the exposure.”
Still, there are some well-known names from some Power 5 programs that will be showcased at the combine.
“DJ Funderburk who is at NC State, he’s really popular,” Mickeal said. “We got a couple guys from UNC-Wilmington coming, so we have that local flavor but then we also have big guys that went to Dayton, we have guys that went to Missouri.”
Along with players like Funderburk, Sterling Manley from North Carolina as well as Devonte Green from Indiana will be in attendance for the 2021 Myrtle Beach International Combine.
“Every single guy playing here will make a living playing basketball, whether that’s in the NBA or over in Europe,” Mickeal said.
Mickeal understands what it takes to succeed in professional basketball, especially in Europe, where he spent 15 years of his career playing in countries including Greece, Russia and Spain. Mickeal was teammates with current NBA players such as Joe Ingles and Ricky Rubio during his time playing for Barcelona.
Despite more and more international players like Luka Doncic, Boban Bogdanovic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic becoming the new faces of the NBA, there isn’t a combine for them.
Mickeal hopes to change that.
“The European market is very important,” Mickeal said. “Instead of doing just an NBA combine, we are doing an NBA and an international combine. It’s never been done before in this country. Never. There’s not a mix. And I thought it would be innovative and a fresh, new idea that people can get behind.”
Mickeal has also spent some time in the front office of NBA organizations such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards, giving Mickeal an edge on guiding the next generation of NBA talent. That is why Mickeal has brought forward NBA scouts and some NBA coaches such as three-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen.
“This is what separates us,” Mickeal said. “Our coaching staff is great. And we have support. We have a ton of support from people in basketball.”
Ernie Cambo is one of those people and will be a part of the Myrtle Beach International Combine’s journey to success. For the past eight years, Cambo has helped run a court that was built in Miami that helped get unsigned kids into college. Roughly six years ago, Cambo came to the Myrtle Beach area for an event and the city left a great impression.
“Myrtle Beach did a first-class job with us,” Cambo said. “Hotel, airport were very convenient. The ease of access made it very efficient. I felt safe. It seemed like it was a great place to go do it. And I thought the town would get behind the sport. I felt the town was very invested into sports.”
With so many athletes coming in from places that many basketball fans may have never heard it, it reinforces the reason of why an event like this is important.
“That’s why you do a combine like this,” Cambo said. “You bring in a couple of good names but the bulk of them are high-level mid-majors that have had good careers and need the exposure, need the opportunity to play against those guys.”
The combine will feature all 40 players being separated into four groups. The three-day event will feature games between the groups, individual skill sets, dunk contests and three point contests, and much more.
The event will be open to the public and it will also be streamed live on Twitch.
With the event less than two weeks away, Mickeal and his team are excited to see how the event plays out and hopes that the combine will be a staple in the Myrtle Beach community.
“You get butterflies,” Cambo said with a smile. “You get back to being a kid about to lace up for your game, you get the butterflies and are a bit nervous because you want to make sure all your ducks are in a row. Once we lay down a few more logistics on our side, we will get after it and help support these kids go on and pursue their careers.”
Mickeal is ready for what he believes will be a “game-changer” for the Myrtle Beach area.
“I think people are going to get behind it,” Mickeal said. “I think the city is going to be very pleased with the product we’re bringing them.”
