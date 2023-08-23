“Be careful what you wish for,” Robert “Bob” Hirsch laughed when folks said they hoped they looked as good when they turned 100 years old.
The former mayor was honored with a proclamation and cupcakes by the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday for hitting the century mark on Aug. 30, 2023.
Hirsch was the mayor of the Myrtle Beach from 1974 to 1977. During that one term, the city council updated zoning regulations and established the council-manager form of government that voters approved in 1973.
Hirsch said his term accomplishments also included making the elections non-partisan.
After serving as the city’s mayor, Hirsch served on the city council from 1990 to 1994.
Before-the-dais, Hirsch was a fighter pilot in World War II and took part in the Normandy Invasion in 1945.
He was married to Ethel in 1946 and they had 10 children, 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Hirsch is the past president of the South Carolina Hall of Fame and was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 2006.
(1) comment
I feel privileged to have been able to witness the acknowledgment of former mayor Bob Hirsch and the celebration of his 100th birthday. I suspect that most residents of Myrtle Beach do not realize that former mayor hurt is singularly responsible for establishing the form of government we have, Council -City Mgr., Here in the city of Myrtle Beach.
