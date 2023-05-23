A former Ocean Bay Middle School teacher on Tuesday was sentenced to eight years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed a Carolina Forest woman in 2021.
Michael Oerther, 52, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. On Oct. 25, 2021, he crashed his Jeep Wrangler into a Honda Civic that was stopped at a light on Carolina Forest Boulevard. Leza Watts, 27, was killed in the wreck.
Watts' family and fiancé were in the courtroom Tuesday and they were given an opportunity to speak about the impact of her death.
“I was the driver in the Honda Civic in the case,” said Cody Morris, fiancée of the late Leza Watts, speaking to the courtroom. “During that, we were rear-ended. I was briefly knocked unconscious. I woke up to my fiancée in the back seat dying. The other person in the car, who could not be here today due to moving out of state, was fully aware and witnessed her death in its entirety, leaving us both with significant trauma.”
Leta Watts, mother of Leza Watts, fought back tears as she spoke about how her late daughter was one day away from being able to teach solo after taking classes at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
“She was gonna be a teacher,” Leta Watts said. ”The very next day, she was supposed to start teaching solo and the school had to call her college to find out why she didn’t show up. The kids were excited. She had spent some time working in a mentorship program and working with kids who were learning how to be and struggling. That program told us she was phenomenal and had a great impact on her kids. And she lost that.”
“We’ll never know what sort of impact she really had because this has a ripple effect that goes on into the future," said George Kreb, Leza Watts' father. “Her time in college, I know she struggled with bouts of confusion about what she wanted to do. But somehow, she managed to pull herself up. She was a person who cared a lot about others, and cared a lot about people.”
Stephen Grooms, the attorney representing Oerther, said the former teacher is among the most remorseful clients he’s represented.
“He did go to rehab for 111 days,” Grooms said. “I don’t think I’ve met another client as depressed and remorseful and ashamed. … And since Day 1, he’s wanted to accept responsibility. … He knows what he's done."
Mark Oerther, the younger brother of Michael, apologized to the Watts family and was given an opportunity to speak to the courtroom about his brother and how he’s changed since the deadly crash.
“I’ve known Mike forever… I’ve seen him change over the past few years,” Mark Oerther said. “I’m not trying to minimize the tragedy, but I’ve seen him take responsibility and step up in ways I’ve always hoped and prayed for.”
Before his sentencing, Michael Oerther apologized to the family for his actions.
“To the family, I just wanna say I’m sorry for all the damage I caused… If I could take back what I did, I would. I am so sorry,” Michael Oerther said.
Michael Oerther had taught in Horry County Schools since 1999, starting at Carolina Forest Middle School, according to his personnel file.
He was placed on administrative leave in 2002 after staff said he showed up drunk to chaperone an eighth grade dance.
“That evening, it appeared to several of our staff members that you were behaving as if you were under the influence of alcohol,” then-Principal Wendell Shealy wrote to him. “In fact, you were asked by a peer to leave the dance, which you did about an hour into the event.”
Shealy also wrote to Oerther that the teacher had “admitted to having had ‘a couple of beers’ before arriving at the dance,” but that he denied being inebriated.
The math teacher was placed on administrative leave without pay for the incident on May 23, 2002.
In October 2009, Oerther was placed on administrative leave again after being charged with drunk driving under the influence. He was allowed to return after both the dance and 2009 DUI incident.
Oerther has been charged with numerous vehicle and DUI related violations, according to a State Law Enforcement Division background check.
The math teacher was charged with DUI in 2005, 2009 and 2011, with convictions for the charges in 2009 and 2011, court and SLED records show.
He resigned from his teaching position on Nov. 5, 2021. Prior to that, he was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 26, 2021, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools.
Sequoia Holmes, a victim from a previous DUI incident involving Mark Oerther, was also present for Tuesday's sentencing. She said seeing the man who had injured her later kill a person in a similar incident was emotionally turbulent.
“This makes my 12th year, so this brings a lot of emotion and trauma because I thought he learned with us,” Holmes said. “Obviously the system failed me, but I feel like hopefully he did learn, hopefully he will change. I’m sad that it took this family to lose their child. … It could’ve been me. He actually left me to die, he didn’t know if we survived or not. So to know that he could care less, and to do it again, it’s hurtful."
"Cases like this are very emotional and sad because they could possibly be avoided," said Seth Oskin, who prosecuted the case. "So many of us and our loved ones take to the road every day to provide for and enjoy our lives. Driving a car can be dangerous, and when you add alcohol to the mix it increases the chances of bad things happening. These cases are also very technical, and we are thankful that we are able to get justice for our victim and her family."
