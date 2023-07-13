Former Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case

A former Horry County elementary school teacher has pled guilty in connection to a child abuse case.
Grace McColgan, a former special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School, pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. She also waived her right to a grand jury trial.
A judge later sentenced her to 30 days in jail on the misdemeanor charges. She was also ordered to serve the time on weekends.
Prior to her sentencing, her attorney said she gave up her South Carolina teaching license.
During a hearing in January, prosecutors claimed McColgan wiped hand sanitizer on a child’s open wound, saying that she was “just gonna let it burn.” The state also argued she admitted to hitting children in the back of the head when they seemed to be tired, sleeping or not paying attention.
The state said the children involved also had “moderate to severe special needs,” mostly dealing with autism with many of them nonverbal and ranging in age from seven to 10 years old.
The defense, however, argued she was wiping a child’s open wound or cut and simply told them it would sting.
She and the school’s principal, Rebecca Schroyer, were both arrested in November 2022 in connection with the case. Schroyer was charged with two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.
Read the full story here.
