A former Horry County Schools spokeswoman insists she was fired from her job because she provided media outlets with public information that HCS officials did not want her to release, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Teal Britton, who worked for HCS from 1993 until her termination in 2020, filed the wrongful termination suit in Horry County on Wednesday. In her lawsuit, Britton contends that she drew the ire of top HCS officials because she released records about the district’s controversial school construction program in response to S.C. Freedom of Information Act requests.

“Plaintiff was terminated in violation of the following clear mandates of public policy found within the South Carolina Freedom of Information act and South Carolina Procurement Code,” the lawsuit states.

Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but former school board member Holly Heniford said Britton was fired because the board needed someone to speak for them in a timelier manner than Britton did. Heniford was no longer on the board when Britton was terminated, but recalled the board’s frustrations.

“We were not getting questions answered in a timely fashion from the district office, if at all,” Heniford said. “We hired Lisa [Bourcier] so we could make sure the information got out in a timely fashion and we had more control over that. The district was throwing us under the boat. Folks would say stuff about the board that need to have a comment.”

The district’s building program came under scrutiny after HCS leaders deviated from their normal procurement practices to choose a builder for five new schools.

The company that received the contracts, Firstfloor K-12 Solutions, had responded to the district’s solicitation for conceptual design services in 2013 but wasn’t chosen for the work.

The following year, the district sought qualified vendors for design services and production architecture for the new schools. However, Firstfloor did not respond to the HCS request for qualifications.