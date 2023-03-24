An ex-Horry County police officer is in jail in connection with a burglary and domestic violence charges, according to news partners WMBF News.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Friday that Quintard Tucker was taken into custody after a request from Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, according to news partners WMBF News.
Tucker is charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records. He was booked into jail Friday afternoon and remains incarcerated.
Warrants state Tucker approached a female victim in the parking lot of the Compass Cove Resort and pushed the victim to the ground twice before standing over her and leaving the area, WMBF News reports.
Documents also state Tucker allegedly entered a motel room at the resort without permission, according to WMBF News. Records state he then began physically assaulting the victim by throwing the victim on a bed and striking the victim with a closed fist nearly four times.
The assault resulted in swelling and lacerations to the victim’s face, WMBF reports.
Online records state no bond has been set in connection with Tucker's charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.