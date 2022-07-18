A North Strand activist, grandmother and former Horry County Council chair candidate was arrested Monday morning after she was accused of damaging an electronic sign that featured a supportive message about one of her political opponents.

Katrina Morrison of Little River was charged with trespassing and malicious injury to property. The damage was under $2,000.

Morrison, 55, turned herself in to face the charges, said her attorney, Kirk Truslow. She received a $500 personal recognizance bond for each charge during a bond hearing Monday afternoon.

“My client owns property in the county, never been in trouble, she has a law degree, she’s a businesswoman,” Truslow told Judge Aaron Butler at Morrison’s bond hearing. “I dealt with the officer investigating this and I couldn’t see any evidence in this at all. But he chose subsequently to get a warrant and she came in and turned herself in this morning.”

Morrison is accused of damaging a sign owned by A.O. Hardee & Son that was set up on U.S. 17, according to an Horry County police report.

The police report, which lists the incident date as June 20, states that an officer met with the complainant on June 23 in reference to sign damage.

“Upon arrival the complainant explained that someone had pulled the wire that ran into the bottom of the sign and it damaged the sign to the point that it no longer worked,” the report stated. “The sign in question is a road side, tower style, light up, letter board, typically used along roadways to assist in traffic control. The sign was sitting approximately 25 ft off the roadway on private property and not causing any visible issues with traffic in the area. The complainant provided information leading to the suspect.”

A warrant for Morrison's arrest says "the defendant did bypass a posted sign for no trespassing and enter onto the property. While on said property the defendant did damage an electric sign, resulting in $1400+/- in damage. Defendant did post a photo of herself on Facebook while tampering with the sign as well admit to tampering with the sign during a telephone interview."