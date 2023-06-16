A former Horry County Schools spokesperson filed a lawsuit this month against two district administrators, saying they conspired and schemed to cause her harm and falsely accused her of incompetence, which resulted in her termination.
Teal Britton, who was employed by HCS from 1993 until 2020, filed a lawsuit in February 2020 against the district as a whole, saying she was wrongfully terminated. This second lawsuit specifically names HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey and HCS attorney Kenny Generette.
The lawsuit accuses both Maxey and Generette of “civil conspiracy,” and alleges “tortious interference with contractual relations” against Generette.
“The claims are without merit. The District and its employees will defend this lawsuit vigorously. At this time, no additional comments will be provided,” said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier in an email statement.
The lawsuit provides a timeline of events that lead to Britton’s employment ending with the district, beginning with the scrutiny it faced after HCS leaders deviated from their normal procurement practices in choosing a builder for five new “energy positive” schools.
In 2014, the district began the process of initiating requests for qualifications (RFQs) to select qualified vendors for professional design services for the project.
The company Firstfloor and its CEO Robbie Ferris responded to a previous related 2013 RFQ to find design consultation services and were not chosen. According to the lawsuit, they did not respond to a second 2014 RFQ searching for professional design services for the new schools.
“Yet outside of the RFQ process Firstfloor, via direct employees and agents, met with members of the School Board and District legal counsel to actively solicit its plan to build ‘Energy Positive’ schools,” the lawsuit said.
Then-board chairman Joe DeFeo later introduced Ferris and Firstfloor to the board during an October 2014 planning retreat, inviting Ferris to pitch his company for the job, records state. Then-superintendent Cindy Elsberry expressed ethical and legal concerns about why the board was departing from its typical selection process.
Despite previously positive evaluations, Elsberry resigned in November 2014 citing “a difference in opinion on the direction that the district was going,” according to Britton’s lawsuit.
Maxey, who at the time served as the district’s operations officer overseeing facilities and RFQ processes, was named interim superintendent after Elsberry’s departure.
The lawsuit alleges that at that time, a new RFQ was tailored specifically to Firstfloor, and that DeFeo and Firstfloor themselves contributed to drafting that RFQ. DeFeo did not have construction or architecture experience, the lawsuit said.
Britton’s lawsuit also said that DeFeo personally chose half of the board members placed on the procurement selection committee for the project. During that time, the lawsuit claims, Maxey was named superintendent without an executive search or competitive interviews.
Britton maintains that DeFeo, who died in 2018, told Maxey many times that he could stay the superintendent as long as he did what DeFeo told him, the suit states. Firstfloor was awarded the contracts to build the five new schools in 2015.
The lawsuit alleges that the contracts were signed by DeFeo, who had no signature authority for capital improvement projects, and district administration did not get to review final versions before they were signed. It also alleges that the contracts were signed before a formal board vote.
Due to the size and scope of the project, many media entities submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about the selection process. While she was not involved in the building project itself, Britton was responsible for responding to those requests.
She was interviewed by the State Law Enforcement Division in December 2015 regarding the project and was truthful in her FOIA request responses, the lawsuit said.
Beginning in 2019, a series of events involving Generette and Maxey led to her termination, according to the lawsuit.
In March of that year, Britton reported to Generette that she "viewed a public statement from the district about the building program", according to court records, and had concerns about its contents.
In response, Maxey allegedly berated her about the concerns she had shared with Generette.
The lawsuit states Maxey did not speak to Britton again until June 2020.
From that point on, Britton alleges in the lawsuit that she was treated differently by Generette, Maxey and others in her supervisory chain and her work was repeatedly criticized and nit-picked.
After Britton was criticized for missing a minor assignment due to a major bout of bronchitis, the lawsuit states she was excluded from upper-administrative staff meetings that were necessary for her to do her job.
Her lawsuit also said that she was reprimanded by Generette for not responding to a message left on her colleague’s voicemail.
Britton challenged the reprimand in February 2020 but a meeting about the reprimand never happened, according to the lawsuit.
After responding appropriately to a public information request from an official at Coastal Carolina University regarding statistical information about HCS’s recent graduating classes and making Generette aware of said communication, Britton’s lawsuit states he denied being aware of the interaction.
According to court records, Britton was called to the district office shortly after to meet with Generette and HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson, and told she could either resign or be terminated.
Around the same time, the lawsuit said, the district approved a reduction in force with two affected senior administrators that, like Britton, had knowledge of transparency issues concerning that 2014-2015 building program.
Britton’s lawsuit claims that all of her written previous performance evaluations throughout her tenure reflected that she met or exceeded the performance for her job. Her first and only reprimand, the lawsuit said, came after that February 2020 interaction with Generette.
She was placed on administrative leave on May 29, 2020, and her email privileges were immediately disabled.
She met with Maxey, Generette and Anderson again on June 16, 2020, and, the lawsuit states, she was again asked to resign. Britton wrote a letter dated June 23, 2020, stating why a forced resignation was not warranted.
Britton’s lawsuit said she requested an appeal hearing on July 30, 2020, after not hearing from the district until that point after her letter. The lawsuit said she did not receive a formal termination letter until Aug. 6, 2020.
She requested a grievance hearing but the request was denied.
Britton’s lawsuit claims Maxey and Generette conspired against her, and that she was isolated and falsely accused of incompetence. She alleges in the lawsuit that they abused their position to harm her for their own personal agendas to conceal truthful information from the public.
This amounts to civil conspiracy to harm Britton, the lawsuit states, alleging that Maxey and Generette are liable for defaming her, subjecting her to a hostile work environment, and depriving her of her rank and income.
Both lawsuits filed by Britton are pending at this time.
Britton is the second former HCS staffer to file a lawsuit tying the building program to a firing.
Mark Wolfe, the former head of Horry County Schools’ facilities department, had accused Maxey of wrongfully terminating him after he opposed corruption in the district’s most recent school construction program, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.