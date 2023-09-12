A former Horry County Schools employee who filed suit against the school district may not get to bring his case to trial.
According to court records, his case has been dismissed - a motion filed asking Judge Benjamin Culbertson to reconsider his decision was denied on Sept. 7.
Mark Wolfe, the former executive director of facilities for the district, filed suit in 2020 against Superintendent Rick Maxey, Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown, FirstFloor Energy Positive, Firstfloor contractor Metcon and Metcon CEO Aaron Thomas, with a claim of defamation that Wolfe said led to his termination.
Wolfe alleged tortious interference with a contractual relationship against Metcon, Thomas and FirstFloor, alleging they “intentionally procured the breach of plaintiff’s contract,” and that “their actions caused the proposed removal of plaintiff in 2018 and has consequentially causes plaintiff’s job to be selected as a part of a reduction in force.”
His lawsuit also claims civil conspiracy against Maxey, Thomas and Brown.
“Defendants Dr. Maxey, Brown, and Thomas met, schemed, planned, and conspired with one another and with others to end plaintiff’s employment with the district and prevent plaintiff from succeeding in his chosen career as executive director of facilities for the district,” the complaint says.
At the end of June, Judge Benjamin Culbertson granted Maxey, Brown, FirstFloor, Metcon and Thomas with motions for summary judgment, according to court records. This means they asked the court for judgement without going to trial.
“The Orders err by finding that Plaintiff [Wolfe] cannot satisfy the elements of a defamation claim in South Carolina,” court documents said.
Wolfe’s lawyer, Shannon Polvi with Cromer, Babb, Hicks and Porter in Columbia, said that unfortunately at this time, Judge Culbertson’s order fully dismisses the case.
During a Webex hearing on Sept. 7, Polvi asked Judge Culbertson to reconsider his decision. Paperwork was filed later that day to deny her request, dismissing the case.
“His grant of summary judgement on all claims against all defendants means that Mr. Wolfe’s case would end without ever letting a jury hear the evidence,” Polvi said in an email. “My client has the right to appeal Judge Culbertson’s decision to the S.C. Court of Appeals.”
