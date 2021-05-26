A former Horry County deputy coroner, who was charged with murder in November, is no longer under home detention, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Christopher Allen Dontell, 38, was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in November last year in connection to the disappearance and death of Gregory Vincent Rice.

Originally, Dontell's bond was set for $125,000 and he was placed on home detention. Dontell was also not to be in contact with the victim's family or his co-defendant. As of Friday, May 21, online jail records show that Dontell has been released from home detention.

Richardson said that Dontell's ankle monitor had been removed but "no new privileges" were added. Richardson said that the removal of Dontell's ankle monitor makes it "much more difficult for law enforcement to make sure" he follows the guidelines placed in his bond.

Meagan Jackson is also charged in connection to the murder of Rice.

According to Horry County police, Rice was reported missing Oct. 5.

Crews utilized bloodhounds during search efforts and law enforcement served numerous search warrants in the effort to find Rice. Horry County police tracked Rice's cellphone location and conducted interviews that knew Rice.

Rice's body was discovered in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 8 along the Little Pee Dee River at the Horry County-Marion County border. Police said the recovery happened near Pitts Landing off U.S. 378.

According to arrest warrants, Jackson and Dontell each “act[ed] in concert with others with malice aforethought to murder the victim.”

“The defendant and others did conspire to kill the victim and the victim did die as a result of their actions,” each warrant states. “Evidence produced by the investigation includes forensic, physical and, [sic] digital evidence, as well as witness statements corroborating said evidence.”