Ukraine is a lot like Conway!
That’s the pronouncement of an Horry County man who spent three years in Ukraine as part of his job with the U.S. Department of State.
Kevin Lee describes the Ukrainian people as loving and down to earth.
“If you tripped and fell outside their house, they’d help you up…I get a cross between sadness and anger with what’s going on there now. They didn’t deserve it,” he said this past week during a brief visit to Horry County to see his mother, Eulean, who lives in the Pawley Swamp area.
Lee, who has worked in the information office with the State Department for about twenty years now, has traveled all over the world making sure that the U.S. Government gets the information it needs about his assigned countries.
His list of assignments includes Brazil, Mauritius, (an island off the coast of Africa, that he declares to be one of the most beautiful places in the world), Peru, Iraq, Washington, D.C., Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Paraguay, and at the present, Belize.
Lee compares Ukrainians to Russians with the Ukrainians coming out on top of his popularity contest, but he doesn’t necessarily blame the Russian citizens.
He says he stayed busy in Russia, where he didn’t have much interaction with the people.
He blames that on having lived in government-owned apartments in Russia, and because the Russians knew if they were to get into a deeper relationship with him they’d be watched closer than they wanted to be.
“Still good people there, but they were distant. In Ukraine, it was the opposite,” he said.
His daughters attended Christian school there and still have Ukrainian friends, but they haven’t been able to contact them recently.
Lee doesn’t know if that’s because they aren’t still there or if they just don’t have electricity.
His youngest daughter, Alexa, was with him recently on a chilly day in Conway wearing shorts.
Lee smiles as he remembers how cold it was in Ukraine and pointed out that Alexa spent her first three years there.
Now, he said, she’s resistant to cold.
He says one of his friends is still living in a bunker in Ukraine.
“He comes out to care for people when he can,” he said.
Lee says he’s always wanted to go back to Ukraine, but now he’s not sure, if he gets the chance, that Ukraine will still be there.
As for the way the Russians have leveled parts of Ukraine, leaving them smoldering rubble, he said, that’s typical of the way Russia soldiers wage war.
“Whatever they could do to get possession of the land and afterward build it back up and use the resources there -- maybe that’s what they’re thinking,” he said.
However, he says at this time it just doesn’t appear to him that Russian President Vladimir Putin is very stable.
If Ukraine becomes part of Russia, returning for even a short visit won’t be possible for Lee.
That’s because he was escorted out of Russia, with others in his department, and told if they came back within ten years, they’d be imprisoned.
His classification as a “persona non grata” was in retaliation for the United States expelling some Russians from the Russian Embassy while he was in Russia.
He says he enjoyed his time in Russia, adding, “Talk about an historic place.”
He called his experiences of being able to walk around Russia as a boy who grew up during the cold war, amazing.
But, even then, he said, Putin was referring to Ukraine as “Little Russia.”
“Ukraine isn’t a rich country, but they were a proud country. Not perfect, no country’s perfect, but they never deserved this,” he said of its recent destruction at the hands of the Russians.
“You know, even from 2010 to 2013, there was a fear that Russia would attempt to invade or at least control the country in some way because the Russians have always wanted to get Ukraine back since the cold war and they were afraid of it back then. In 2013, just before we left, is when the Russians prepared to invade Crimea. Then they took it over right after we left.”
He says many people refer to it now as Russia’s annexation of Crimea, but he doesn’t think that’s the proper word. He thinks the ‘invasion of Crimea’ describes it better.
“It’s an invasion of another country and since that time the Ukrainians knew the next step was going to be what it is now,” he said.
He has some thoughts on the United States’ handling of the situation.
“People argue about, well this President didn’t do enough. That President didn’t do enough. I don’t think it matters. Putin was going to do what Putin was going to do. His mind was made up, and he’s done it. I just pray for the Ukraine that they can continue resisting and, I think, it’s pretty obvious that…Putin’s got his hands full, even though they don’t have the weapons that Russia has. They have the courage and they have the tenacity to fight back and stick with it,” he said.
Lee says even though Ukraine doesn’t have the wealth that the United States has had, they’ve had their taste of freedom and they’re willing to fight for it.
Lee has developed some positive thoughts about the fighting there.
“I think the biggest thing is I get the appreciation of how good this country is. How much I miss it and how much people take for granted in this country whether it’s the way we live or the religion we can practice,” he said.
About Lee
When Kevin Lee was young he wanted to join the military, because his dad had served in the military.
However, when he went to Fort Jackson in Columbia to sign up, they told him he was ineligible because he’s colorblind and has asthma.
“Go home,” were their instructions to him.
After working for a while at WLAT radio in Conway, he applied for a job with the State Department.
He’s proud that he did it.
“I don’t think what I do is as important as what military folks do, but I’m glad I can do something, do my part. I think for the State Department diplomats, I think we have two jobs. One is to keep the peace and to attempt to avoid wars, and that doesn’t work all the time. That’s what we should try to do,” he said.
Lee will be eligible for retirement in July and hopes to find perhaps a part-time job that will allow him to continue to be on call for the State Department.
If he doesn’t work more than six months he can still draw his pension.
Although Lee has enjoyed his time with the State Department, he says it’s been hard for his family. He has four daughters; three of them live in Nashville, Tenn., and one lives in Denver, Colo.
“The most unpleasant part is just being without them,” he said.
His family was with him originally, but he said the hard part now is having only limited time with them.
Lee said it isn’t unusual for State Department employees to send their children home for school.
“I hate to be without my kids, but safety is an issue,” he said in 2014.
Lee wasn’t hesitant then to admit that he was ready to return to his old, familiar stomping grounds.
Returning to radio is still a possibility for Lee, who said as far back as 2014 when he was the focus of a story in The Horry Independent that he was thinking about coming home and returning to radio, possibly as a sportscaster.
He told The Independent then that it was the father of former Vice President Al Gore, who suggested he join the State Department.
“The bottom line is when you’ve been oversees for a long time and you get on a plane to come home, ain’t nothing like it. It’s euphoric,” he said.
