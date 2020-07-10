A graveside funeral with military honors for former Conway City Councilman Ivory Wilson, 86, will be held tomorrow in Rosehill Cemetery 1 p.m. The graveside service will be also be live streamed.
Mr. Wilson died in Atlanta July 3 following an illness.
Wilson was noted for being a founder and Board member of Coast RTA, the area’s transit authority.
Mr. Wilson graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering, and also attended Coastal Carolina University, majoring in business management.
Additionally, Mr. Wilson retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer after 26-years of service.
Following retirement from the South Carolina education system, Mr. Wilson devoted himself to community endeavors including the City of Conway Council and the advisory board of Wachovia Bank. He and was a founder and chairperson of the Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, doing business as Coast RTA.
“The impact that Mr. Wilson left at Coast RTA and the community is immeasurable,” says Brian Piascik, general manager and CEO of Coast RTA. “We will continue to honor his legacy by making Coast RTA a growing asset to the Horry and Georgetown residents that utilize our service.”
He is survived by His Wife, Vivian Wilson; daughters; Iva Wilson-Burke and Sonja (Aviel) Wilson-Hall, and a son, Jackie (Tawanna) Wilson.
Latimer’s Funeral Home of Conway is serving the family.
