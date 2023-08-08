A Myrtle Beach man who worked as a general manager at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and tax fraud charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Florence.

Prosecutors say that Troy Benjamin Bittner, 54, fraudulently enriched himself by altering the businesses’ credit card reservation system to make it appear that guests had cancelled their visits during the pandemic. The crime was not immediately detected because cancellations were common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bittner then wire transferred the money — nearly $829,000 over a 14-month period — to his personal financial accounts, according to a news release.

He also admitted to filing a fraudulent tax statement that underestimated his income in calendar year 2021, resulting in a tax loss of nearly $271,000.

Bittner was initially arrested in January 2022 and later indicted in September 2022.

U.S District Judge Joseph Dawson III accepted the plea and will sentence Bittner at a later date.

Bittner faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or the greater of twice the gross gain or gross loss of the offense. He will also be ordered to pay restitution, and faces three years of supervision after his prison term is completed.