Former District 1 Horry County School Board member Holly Heniford’s DUI case has been dismissed, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.
Dowling said her case had been dismissed and her record expunged.
Court records last week indicated that her case was to go to trial today in the North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court. As of Friday, the court was unsure whether or not her case would go to trial at all. The charge is no longer visible on public online Horry County court records.
Heniford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in early September in North Myrtle Beach.
A police report states that Heniford had a blood-alcohol concentration of less than .10 percent, although she did not give a blood or breath test, Dowling said in September. The legal limit in South Carolina is .08 percent.
She was released from jail early Sept. 7 after posting bail.
Heniford resigned from the board, and her District 1 seat (which covers North Myrtle Beach and parts of Myrtle Beach) is to be filled by Reverend Russell Freeman of Little River United Methodist Church. Freeman is to be sworn in at tomorrow night’s school board meeting.
News partner WMBF News contributed to this report.
