If not for the judges in robes serving as emcees, it would have looked like any other graduation.
The smiling graduates wore gowns and caps with tassels and sat onstage at The Rock in Conway after receiving their diplomas. Friends and family members, about 200 people dressed in their best, took pictures and shot video. Photos of class outings — from a Halloween party and awards ceremony to bowling and a kickball game — flashed on large screens.
Then something happened that you don’t usually see at graduation — atypical before and after pictures. There were before pictures of the class members in their earlier lives, partying, and smiling for the camera as their mug shots were taken at the jail. And after pictures taken with their families, their classmates and their new-found sobriety.
These men and women were graduating from 15th Circuit Treatment Court — also known as drug court — on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Four small classes graduate from the program each year.
It’s a diversion program that’s helped people turn their lives around for the past 18 years. More than 750 have completed the drug treatment program, which was instituted to help persons convicted of drug crimes, or non-violent crimes stemming from their addictions. The treatment court — which consists of the drug court as well as a mental health court for users with mental health disorders — serves Horry and Georgetown counties.
“It’s tough. It’s hard. It’s not a cakewalk,” said Judge Aaron C. Butler, who runs the Mental Health Court.
In fact, according to Treatment Court Director Candy Townsend, about 35% of those who enter the program wash out. Because the treatment courts are post-conviction courts, those who fail to complete the program must serve their original sentence.
Drug court participants face rigid rules and restrictions, and a high level of supervision, in a program that takes at least a year and often longer to complete.
“It’s more intense than normal probation,” Townsend said.
Participants have a curfew. They’re tested for drugs at least twice a week, with random tests conducted on Saturdays. There are also travel restrictions. And they must attend group education and support sessions multiple times per week, as well as meet regularly with treatment counselors.
Those in the Mental Health Court portion of the program — typically drug abusers who have also been diagnosed with and take medications for mental health disorders — also meet regularly with a mental health professional, and receive help managing their meds.
And they all go in front of a judge — some weekly — who monitors their progress and behavior.
The court delivers praise when warranted, punishment when needed, and retains the power to send participants back to jail to serve their full sentences if warranted. Those who succeed have their conviction voided, and their charges dismissed.
“I got a lot of smiles and ‘good jobs’ from the judge. They want you to succeed,” said Desiree Dumas, a successful 2021 program graduate who received the J. Gregory Hembree Award of Excellence, named after the court's founder, at the ceremony.
She said she liked the fact that Horry County’s program is a post-conviction program, where participants have already been sentenced for their crimes.
“I think that’s critical. The stakes are a lot higher. I was facing five years,” she said.
In addition to helping drug users save themselves, the program saves society a lot of trouble. The average drug court or mental health court participant has been arrested 13 times, Townsend said.
“It helps break the cycle,” she said after last week's ceremony.
Dumas, the award winner, praised the program, and the current group of graduates echoed that praise in their video-taped remarks.
“Get what you can out of it, and do your best,” Drug Treatment Court grad Stephen Hillock advised. He credited the program for allowing him to get a job and a driver’s license, buy a car and work to improve his credit.
“My life was unmanageable,” said Courtney Sidun, a Mental Health Court graduate. Now she has her daughter back, and a partner.
“This program is here to help you,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to my life,” said Mental Health Court grad Michael Murray.
“Your family has been on this ride with you,” Judge R. Allen Beverly Jr., who oversees the Drug Treatment Court, told the graduates. He said they’ve all "lived through hell," and now it’s over.
Beverly surrendered the microphone to a succession of friends and family members of the graduates.
“I have my daughter back. I’m so grateful for that,” said Ann Marie Maloney, the mother of a graduate.
Zachary Mikenis’ stepfather said he had his doubts when his stepson entered the drug treatment court. No longer. “We really have seen a change in Zach. I am a believer in this program,” he said.
Another man said his son has been “battling a demon” since 2007, and has been in and out of several treatment programs. “This one works. He’s turned his life around entirely.”
“That’s good stuff right there,” Beverly said of the testimonials. "The proof is in the pudding.”
Guest speaker State Sen. J. Gregory Hembree (R-North Myrtle Beach), who started the treatment court while serving as solicitor, agreed.
“It’s a blessing,” Hembree told the eight graduates, describing what he feels each time he attends one of the graduation ceremonies. “The blessing is the inspiration you provide to total strangers.”
Hembree told the men and women to make sound decisions as they go forward.
“You’re at a crossroads. You have your life before drug court, and your life after drug court,” Hembree said, urging them to resist the pull of drugs.
Richard Cornwell, who was chosen as the graduating class speaker, said he’s up for the fight.
In addition to successfully completing drug court, Cornwell is in The Rock’s Regeneration Program, and AA. His AA sponsor was in attendance.
“I’m gonna stick with every program I have right now,” said Cornwell, who is 39 years old. “I'm a work in progress.”
Sobriety, and his new job, he said, will enable him to be a better father and grandfather — he has six children and two grandchildren — and a better person.
“I’m gonna help everybody I can,” Cornwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.