A Food Lion grocery and liquor stores are set to open this week in Little River, offering gifts to the first 100 customers in line.
The store opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. with an extensive product assortment of hand cut meats, in-store cut fruits and grab-to-go food and drink options, according to a news release.
The first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued at up to $200, free reusable shopping bags and a custom apron. The store, located at 77 S. Highway 57, Little River, will then be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The next-door liquor store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“I’m excited to open this new store in Little River and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Chris Cheers, store manager of the new Little River Food Lion. “With the liquor store adjacent to the Little River Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”
Customers can expect to see a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s brand made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, according to a release.
The store will also feature a walk-in produce cooler, a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.
The location will offer a variety of locally grown produce and products likes Caroline Plantation Grits, Gillespie’s Salted Peanuts and 5C’s Everything Sauce, all produced within 100 miles of the store.
The Little River Food Lion is the fifth store to have a liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and the fourth in South Carolina, the release states.
The store will also offer self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app.
Food Lion has also made a commitment to the Little River area donating $2,500 to two local agencies in Horry County: North Strand Helping Hands and St. Delight Community Outreach.
Both organizations will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds, an industry-leading food rescue program that stores food safe for human consumption to local feeding agencies before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1 billion meals to neighbors in need since 2014, the release states.
