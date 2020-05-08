The owner of Conway’s Anchor Storage may live in New Hampshire, but he’s concerned about people without enough food in all of the areas where he has businesses, and he’s using his storage bins to help.
So far, the company has placed four bins in strategic locations around Horry County where people who want to donate food and toiletries can easily make sure they’ll get to the right people.
Conway’s Anchor Storage manager Tommy Trammell said food donated in Conway will be distributed in Conway, the same way food donated in North Myrtle Beach will be distributed in North Myrtle Beach and food donated in Myrtle Beach will be distributed in Myrtle Beach.
Conway’s food will likely go to Churches Assisting People (CAP) and/or the Shepherd’s Table.
Conway’s storage bin is located at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Main Street, across from the Conway Library.
The Rev. Jason Collins said while working with Police Chief Dale Long to set up traffic control for a food distribution at Whittemore Park Middle School, the chief asked if Anchor Storage might put a bin on their property.
He agreed, now saying that the storage unit is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday.
He says Anchor Storage comes by regularly, picks up the donated items and delivers them to people in need and those who are out of work due to the pandemic.
There is a list of items needed on the outside of the storage unit where it also says, “We need your help.”
The needed items include bread, coffee, bottled water, Gatorade, canned chicken or tuna, peanut butter, jelly or jam, granola bars or protein bars, canned soup, hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper.
Long says he met Anchor Storage owner, Alex Choquette, when the Conway business held its ribbon cutting. Since then the two have stayed in contact, so when Choquette was looking for a place to put a storage bin, he called his friend.
Long said he didn’t do any of the leg work, he simply knew of a church that was centrally-located.
Trammell says Choquette is big on giving back to his community.
“We’re just trying to cover the Grand Strand,” he said.
What he’d like now is a few volunteers to greet people who come to the bins to donate.
At this point, the Conway staff is a two-man team made up of Trammell and storage coordinator Michael Alexander.
“We’re wearing a lot of hats and there’s a lot of busy days right now,” Trammell said.
He points out that they are not collecting money, just food and toiletries.
“We’re just trying to make it easy for anybody who wants to donate anything…This is part of what Alex wants to do, and Mike and I absolutely agree with this. It’s a chance for us to give back to the community, and it’s what we’re doing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.