This Mother’s Day, don’t forget about the flowers.
“A mom is going to appreciate anything her child takes the time to remember her by,” said Daved Kinard, owner of The Daisy Fair Flowers shop on 4th Avenue in Conway.
Kinard emphasized the importance of not just the holiday, but also who the holiday is for.
“So many moms get forgotten on Mother’s Day,” Kinard said. “Everyone says Valentine’s Day is the biggest holiday but not everybody has a sweetheart. Everyone has a mom.”
For those who haven’t been to the store to get a gift for mom this Sunday, local floral shops like Kinard’s are here to help. Kinard is encouraging customers to consider the “Florist’s Choice” or the “Mother’s Day Designer Bouquet.”
“It’s an assortment of pretty fresh cut flowers that are readily available that we can get and we know they’re fresh,” Kinard said, adding that the color patterns are bright. “We’ve tried to steer away from the specifics because getting some of the specifics, the quality has not been what we’re accustomed to. So, I’ve had to send a lot of stuff back.”
While business has been good for Kinard, it has come with some added stress. He said there has been a shortage of flowers that has come at a price.
“Some things I am paying five times more for than I normally would,” Kinard said. “That’s a struggle I didn’t put into the equation when we were planning.”
The shortage is coming from places such as Ecuador or “anywhere along the equator." he said.
“There are some spots that we rely on heavily, farms that grow particular products that have totally been destroyed,” Kinard said. “Those that are open, because there is limited supply now, their workers have just gone on strike. It’s a never-ending struggle on our end and our suppliers end to make this happen.”
Kinard is not the only florist that has felt the effects of the flower shortage.
April Sims of Loris Florist and Gifts said that the shortage has hindered their ability to do any specials this Mother’s Day.
“Flowers are so expensive, we can’t do deals,” Sims said. “We would like to, but we can’t.”
Despite the shortage, floral shops around the county are doing their best to not gouge the prices. The Daisy Fair has a variety of options, ranging from $39 to $135. Kinard added that for the classic selection of a dozen long-stem roses, it will cost you $75.
If you can’t get to the store in time, have no fear. Many florists like Daisy Fair have a variety of delivery options, including same day delivery. Kinard said orders that are placed in the morning are usually out on the truck later in the day.
Ahead of the busy holiday, Kinard said more staff was brought in to help with the increase in orders.
“We have lots of extra delivery help that we specifically trained for that weekend,” Kinard said.
While Daisy Fair has stepped up their game for deliveries this Mother’s Day, there is one step that has been taken out of the equation as a safety precaution during these COVID-19 times. Contactless deliveries have become the norm during the pandemic and Daisy Fair Flowers is no exception, leading to delivery personnel not being able to see the look of surprise and admiration when a bouquet of flowers is brought to one’s doorstep.
“We sell emotion,” Kinard said. “We’re what we call a moment-maker. That moment mom or anyone answers that door, that’s a moment that you’ve created. We don’t like the part of just having to set the flowers outside because it’s sort of like a buzzkill.”
Kinard’s message to those who haven’t gotten gifts or flowers for Mother’s Day is simple.
“Don’t wait,” Kinard said. “Mom never waited to wait on you. Mom always put you first and moms should be first on your list, not just this weekend but every weekend."
