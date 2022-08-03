When Florence 1 Schools (F1S) became the first South Carolina school district to offer employees paid parental leave, teachers in Horry County began wondering if they would be extended the same benefit.
“It would be a huge blessing to so many people to have that one stress taken off your mind,” said Julie Reynolds, a former Horry County Schools teacher who has two children and one stepchild.
The F1S benefit extends to full-time employees who give birth, adopt a child or receive placement of a child from the state's foster care system who is under 18 years old. In the case of a new mother, she would be eligible for up to six weeks of paid leave.
An F1S employee who is a co-parent in any of those situations would eligible for two weeks of paid leave, and those parents would have the option to take that leave at the same time or at a different time than their co-parent.
“We talk a lot about things that our district is doing to attract and retain not only teachers but employees all across the district,” F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley said in a news release. “I think this goes a long way in showing that we care about our employees and their families. We want our employees to be able to be parents and not have to worry about how they will pay their bills.”
In May, Gov. Henry McMaster granted paid parental leave to all state employees, but that did not include public school teachers, whose parental leave benefits would have to be determined by their respective school districts, according to Brian Symmes with the governor's office.
Right now, when an HCS employee gives birth, adopts, or accepts a foster child, that worker must take their own accrued time off in order to receive any pay during their leave.
Short-term disability is an option to receive a smaller percentage of their pay during parental leave, but only if the employee signed up for it during open enrollment.
But that is still only a small part of the employee’s usual paycheck.
HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said eligible HCS employees are entitled to Family Medical Leave (FMLA) for pregnancy or the birth of a child, and parents can get up to 12 work weeks of FMLA leave for the birth and to be with “the healthy newborn child.”
Eligible spouses employed by the same employer “may be limited to a combined total of 12 workweeks,” she said.
“FMLA is not paid leave. Employees may use any accrued leave, such as sick leave, personal leave, or annual leave during this time to receive pay,” Bourcier said.
According to the HCS Employee Handbook, during the use of FMLA the school district continues to pay the employee’s health benefits, but confirms that the leave is unpaid. FMLA also ensures that after leave is completed, the employee is placed back in their same position or one similar.
Reynolds, the former HCS teacher, was fortunate to have already signed up for short-term disability, and she also had more than 80 days of accrued time built up during her eight years employed at HCS. She planned to use those days for her leave, and have some left over once she returned.
As often happens with best laid plans, unfortunately the unexpected happened and Reynolds ended up delivering her baby three weeks early.
“I didn’t have any [time] left,” Reynolds said, noting that she realized she had time she could take off but it would be unpaid.
Reynolds faced the struggle that many new moms face: securing the needed time off to take her new baby to required doctor appointments or sick visits.
“I had the time but not the pay," she said. "All those days I saved were gone. When she (her daughter) got a lot of ear infections, or got strep throat a lot — anytime she was out it was another sick day,” Reynolds said.
Due to delivering her baby via a caesarean section, she said it still even hurt to walk even after six weeks of recovery.
Reynolds said that with so many women in the teaching profession, it isn’t fair that they have to be “punished” for taking time off for these situations.
She works for a different district now teaching virtually. There, she said, after one year of employment teachers get four weeks of parental leave at 60% pay and after two years they have a chance at 100% pay for six weeks.
“It was very accommodating,” Reynolds said, noting she had her second child while employed at this new district.
While she said she cannot complain about her former school and HCS colleagues who supported her by covering her class when she had to be out for her newborn’s follow-up doctor appointments, she said she felt bad that her coworkers were having to take on extra work.
“They were willing with an open heart, but I felt guilty for leaving this person supervising 30 extra children,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said she was “encouraged” to find her own long-term sub before having her baby.
“I was concentrating on teaching and on being pregnant,” Reynolds said, adding that she wasn’t sure there was any other career field where it was expected that you find your own temporary replacement before giving birth.
Bourcier maintains that “it is the administration’s responsibility to secure a long-term sub for any reason including maternity leave.”
HCS has not had any public discussions regarding paid parental leave, and Bourcier said she wasn’t sure if the topic would be added to any upcoming meeting agendas.
David Cox, the current District 4 member who will take over as chairman in 2023, said it isn’t off the table.
"It’s certainly something we would be open to discussing,” Cox said.
While the district voted a few years ago to enact the Sick Leave Bank (where members of the Sick Leave Bank can apply for coverage from the sick bank in situations of catastrophic or prolonged illness or a medical incident), this option does not cover normal pregnancy or delivery, Bourcier said.
As for the costs for providing paid parental leave to their employees, Florence 1 schools only incurred the increased budget for substitutes to ensure enough to pay the long-term subs needed for those taking that leave.
“According to our finance department, all positions are budgeted for a full year of contract pay. Therefore, a teacher, or any other staff member being off on leave does not increase the cost of their position to the district,” said Pam Little-McDaniel, director of the Florence 1 School District’s Office of Public Information, noting that their financial department only allocated an extra $100,000 to their substitute budget to make paid parental leave happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.