While gliding along the campaign trail, Conway City Council candidate Alex Hyman has confirmed that Conwayites’ number one concern is flooding.
They all remember, he said. They remember the smell of the flood, they remember seeing the water inside of their homes and they remember having to take unfamiliar routes to get where they were going because the roads they were used to using were flooded.
When he didn’t see a lot of work being done to reduce the problem he decided to tackle it himself.
He’s come up with a plan that he says some engineers have looked at and declared “doable.”
Hyman says where too many people are erring is trying to get water to move through Crabtree Canal faster. That causes the water to back up, and like pouring water into a funnel too fast it backs up and spews back out. A big part of the problem comes at Kingston Lake where water backs up and overflows into the Country Club and Snowhill areas.
“It’s going down so quick when it hits Kingston Lake, it almost explodes backward,” he said.
He explained that Crabtree Canal was built to drain farms, so now all of the water coming off the farms is running into the swamps and the swamps’ water is running into the Conway area.
“The thought is that we probably have more water coming down Crabtree than we have ever had…” he said.
The answer, he thinks, lies in sending water through Crabtree Canal slower, and he wants to do that with the help of two to four retention ponds. His preferred idea is four ponds totaling 30 to 40 acres.
He’s even found four suitable sites that he thinks can be used or purchased for not too terribly much money.
Hyman says the key to his plan is slowing down the water’s flow. The bulk of the water comes out of Crabtree at Sherwood.
The council candidate says there are multiple swamps with creeks that run from Loris and North Carolina and feed into Kingston Lake, all of that coming down creating a problem for Crabtree.
Hyman says he got started on the plan after learning from Horry Rising that Crabtree has a federal 303D pollutant designation, which means some federal help might be possible to help use chemicals, or natural measures to create flood plains.
His plans also calls for native trees surrounding the ponds.
“This is actually a way to possibly get off of the 303D designation…,” he said.
As for paying for the program, he says it will certainly take pooling city, state, county and possibly federal money. He also wants to get the school district in on the plan, hoping its officials will donate some of the needed property behind Conway High School because the flooding also affects them.
However, he said, “This is a situation that could potentially save millions upon millions upon millions of dollars the next time we have an event, a flooding event.”
Crabtree Canal runs 8.5 miles across Conway and takes water from several swamps, inside and out of the city, he said.
“We’re dealing with everybody’s water and it’s hard to deal with ours,” he said.
The retention ponds would be equipped with some type of gate so city workers could allow the ponds to fill up before releasing the water on their own timetable.
His plan also includes box culverts along S.C. 905 to keep water from backing up there, and box culverts under U.S. 501 at Lake Busbee. He says officials try to say that the sandbags on U.S. 501 didn’t cause water to back up during Hurricane Florence’s flooding.
However, he said, “I just think that’s wrong. I think when they put the sandbags on it that it did back up water on Conway.”
The Conway attorney says he wants to be part of the solution, and has taken his idea to City Administrator Adam Emrick several times and talked about the plan with Public Works director Kevin Chestnut once.
“I think they’re of the mindset that if we are going to do it, who’s going to pay for it,” he said.
That’s where he sees the city getting the county and state, and perhaps even the federal government involved.
“One of the biggest goals in this campaign is to be a good communicator and be able to communicate,” he said, adding that he’s open to hearing other people’s plans, but the problem is he hasn’t heard anyone else offering plans.
Whether he wins or loses in Tuesday’s election, he’s willing to help, he said, because he’s seen how devastating the flooding problem is.
His cousin and fellow law partner had flooding in his home, Hyman’s church, Trinity United Methodist still isn’t back on its campus and a private club he belongs to also hasn’t been able to return to meeting in its riverside clubhouse.
Everybody in Conway either was flooded or has a friend or family member that was impacted, he said.
“This is a project, while not easy, I haven’t heard any alternatives…Why is nobody else trying to figure out a way to fix this, and it may not be a 100 percent fix, but it’s got to be better than what we’re doing now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.