Flood woes continue for some Socastee residents

Jim Fraboni plods through floodwaters in his ruined Starcreek Circle home.
Nearby, his dogs yelp as they scurry across a makeshift walkway consisting of plywood atop cement blocks just inches above the inundation. A turtle gasps for air in the pool that’s formed in his front yard.
Like many others in the neighborhood, the longtime Socastee resident’s home was rehabbed multiple times after several floods in the last five years, including in 2018 because of Hurricane Florence.
For Fraboni, catastrophe is customary.
“It’s depressing,” he said. “It weighs on you. I’m 70 years old now and I can’t do it the way I used to. The last two times have been really, really hard because I can’t go 16 hours, get four hours sleep and go 16 more hours. I just can’t do it anymore. It’s not within my physiology.”
Local flooding began in Horry County communities like Socastee as a result of heavy rainfall last week in North Carolina.
Many impacts along the Intracoastal Waterway came from the Great Pee Dee River flooding, which caused the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway to back up.
This week, floodwaters spilled into yards and homes, including Fraboni’s in the Bridgecreek Townhomes community located off of Socastee Boulevard that borders the Intracoastal Waterway.
The flooding also caused bus stop changes in Socastee, Carolina Forest in Conway.
The county placed barriers in front of covered roads to prevent drivers from traveling through floodwaters. Officials have warned motorists that they could face a ticket for disregarding the barricades.
In Conway, the city on Tuesday announced the closure of Depot Road, part of the walking trail that leads to Riverfront Park and the nearby playground due flooding along the Waccamaw River.
By Tuesday afternoon, roughly four inches of water had crept into Fraboni’s abode, damaging computer equipment and furniture that must now be tossed out, with even more flooding expected.
“Oh well,” Fraboni uttered as he peered at the neighborhood. “You deal with what God gives you.”
Florence’s wrath forced his family to relocate to the South Strand temporarily. Now, Fraboni said, he, his wife and their dogs will have to leave the residence once more.
Elevating items and packing up belongings have turned into a pattern for the couple.
“We’ve done it so many times," Fraboni said, "we know the drill."
In the nearby Rosewood Estates community, Derick Kennedy decided enough is enough.
The garage in his Rosewood Drive home was covered with water Tuesday, frustrating him to point he called it quits.
“I can’t take any more,” he said. “I’m done. This is probably the end of the straw here. … I can’t live like this. I’ve got a 14-year-old daughter. She can’t live this way.”
He fiddled with a sail for his kayak surrounded by fishing rods, his Harley-Davidson and other possessions he didn’t move elsewhere.
“What can I do?" he said. "I have nowhere to put it.”
His neighbors find themselves caught in the same situation.
“They’re tired,” Kennedy said of their dealing with constant flooding.
Kennedy questioned recent decades of construction and why his home was built where it stands in the first place.
In 2018, the home saw about six feet of flooding.
Unlike Kennedy, Fraboni plans to remain at his home for the long haul.
“We would have loved to have moved,” he said. “The problem is, I will never sell anybody this house.”
“Won’t do it,” he added. “I wouldn’t do that to anybody, even somebody I didn’t like.”
While he said officials are trying to tackle flooding issues, Fraboni acknowledged it would likely take years to receive any government-funded help such as a buyout.
If he was to win the lottery, he said, Fraboni would purchase homes in the community, raze them and return the land to a natural state.
Had he known the history of the home's construction, he would have never purchased the property in the first place.
“It drives you crazy,” he said.
Rosewood resident Stephan Benson said he didn’t know his home saw massive flooding nearly a year before his family first moved into the neighborhood last summer. It didn't take long for neighbors to inform him.
On Tuesday, he and his daughter Annabelle watched their dog Charlie dash through the pond created near his Rosewood Drive home near Orangewood Court, maybe the only one enjoying the deluge.
While Benson worried about floodwaters possibly invading the home that he, his wife and four children reside in, the Florida native admitted the family knew of the risks when they moved near the waterway.
“That’s something you think about every time it rains,” he said as he gazed toward the nearby boat landing. “If you live by a volcano, you have to expect some ash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.