Five students were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a wreck Tuesday involving a school bus.
Emergency personnel were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Pine Hollow Road around 6:50 a.m. for a two-vehicle wreck involving a school bus with 25 students aboard, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
A car disregarded a red light and struck the bus, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said. The driver of the car was charged with disregarding a red light.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the bus was transporting students from Forestbrook Elementary School.
The parents of the five students who were taken to the hospital were notified, HCFR said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area due to traffic being down to one lane of movement.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.
Information on a morning accident involving a school bus. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/48FkzXS5y2— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 15, 2019
