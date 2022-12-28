Jenna Dukes says that she hears a lot of things while standing behind the pharmacy counter handing off prescriptions.

From listening to their traffic complaints and personal anecdotes, Dukes says it was her customers at Cherry Grove Drug that prompted her to run for Horry County Council.

“Just from being [at the pharmacy] and listening, I get to talk to people all day long. … There was just a constant flow of people expressing frustrations, whether it be traffic, or, I had a lady tell me that she had tried to call a representative for months and couldn't get an answer. Just little things like that. This light bulb went off and I knew it was time to do something,” she said.

Dukes, 37, defeated longtime Horry County Councilman Harold Worley for District 1 in November and will begin her term as the only woman on council at the start of the new year. She is the first woman to serve on council in over a decade.

"I'm very excited to bring a female perspective to council," she said. "Men and women compliment one another very well and I think that we'll all work very well together."

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said that Dukes is admired by the community in District 1.

“Jenna is a fine young lady. She is very well respected as a pharmacist in our community and she is very trusted by the people in our community and I think that she will make a very good representative on Horry County Council,” Hatley said.

Dukes, who is originally from West Virginia, owns Cherry Grove Drug and has been a pharmacist for about 11 years.

“My parents always had a second home here so I would come down on summers when I was in pharmacy school and worked at Walgreens so when I graduated, I had a job and had already developed relationships within the community and with customers, so it was an easy easy choice to move here,” she said.