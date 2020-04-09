The chimes are back at First United Methodist Church in Conway and some residents of nearby neighborhoods couldn’t be happier.
Elm Street resident Jill Watts says she’d never lived in a place that had this feature before she moved to Conway 30 years ago.
The chimes can be heard if someone is inside the house or outside working in the yard.
“If I’ve got the television on, I mute it,” she said. “I’ve got to hear those chimes first.”
She credits the church’s director of music and organist Billy Fallaw with bringing back the chime that had been silent since October.
Fallaw said when he arrived at FUMC, the chime system was already beyond its prime, but the fatal blow was lightning that church officials believe hit the chimes in October.
Insurance for the damage, plus some money from the church’s memorial fund paid for the new state-of-the-art system that chimes the hour every hour from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They play for 20 minutes at noon and again at 5 p.m., everyday except Sunday.
Fallaw says the music is a recording of real bells and all he has to do is select which songs will be played.
“It’s a digital recording of a real carillon so you can’t stand there and tell they’re not real bells in the tower…It is no bigger than a tablet’s screen. Everything is computerized and it’s amplified through the tower,” he said.
Fallaw said he generally chooses hymns and patriotic songs that fit the season – Christmas during December and Easter this time of year. The rest of the time he plays hymns.
“Like there might be 1,500 hymns that the manufacturer put in and we might choose 25 of those that are appropriate for the Easter season and then we just put those in a bank and when the system is set to go out at whatever time, it randomly plays those 25,” he said.
He said the bells have been a mainstay in Conway for a long time, and he thinks it was unsettling to people when they didn’t hear the striking of the hour.
‘It’s just that commonplace. People just expect it to be there. I don’t know that the bells themselves made that much difference. It’s like the church is something that’s the same and always solid, and they’re there and that’s the comfort factor. The reasons people count on them is they’ve always been there and when they’re not there for whatever reason, it can be unsettling.
He says the bells have been back since sometime in early March, and at some point, when the church is able to gather again for worship, they’ll have some type of dedication ceremony for them.
“Just to hear those bells is just part of Conway,” Watts said.
She’s says the chimes bless the hearers, and she missed them while they were gone. Watts says the bells can be heard all across Conway, down toward the river, back up toward the business district and on past downtown to the residential areas.
“I’m just thankful that our church was able to bring that back to the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.