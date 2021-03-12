Cody Lewis celebrated his 34th birthday Feb. 13, the same day he and four other young men became the first residents of the Oak Tree Farm, a residential community designed to give independence to people with special conditions.
“It was a good birthday gift for me,” he said just three weeks after taking up residence in the first house at the village that organizers say will one day house 150 people with conditions ranging from autism to intellectual disabilities.
Also on Lewis’ list of recent great blessings was starting a new job “kit building” at Chippewa Aerospace Group just two days later.
The young man had previously worked in a grocery store, but lost that job when the store closed. He sat home, where he lived with his parents, became discouraged and suffered from anxiety. His mom took him to a doctor who told him he just needed to get out of the house, Lewis said.
Oak Tree Farm provided the answer.
Now he’s happy about being independent and loving his new home off Medlen Parkway.
“It’s a good place to be on my own now,” he said.
What is called the transitional house has two apartments; one houses two young men and the other has three residents. They can choose to socialize in a living room with a roommate(s) or go into their bedrooms to be alone.
The new house looks like a showroom for a modern furniture store. There is a large living room, complete with sofa and two large inviting chairs; a dining area with a large table and several chairs; and a kitchen with modern appliances, even an air fryer, adequate cabinets and more.
Behind the kitchen is a huge utility room with a large washing machine and dryer.
Lewis has a second, but smaller television in his bedroom, and there’s a small sink. He loves the Price is Right game show and has pictures on his bedroom walls of people once associated with the show.
It’s obvious the building is new and the young men are doing their part to take care of it. There are no clothes strewn about or dishes and silverware in the sink, nothing on the dining room table and nothing out of place.
Lee Neathery, another of the new residents, was also at the transition house Saturday happy to talk about his new home.
“I don’t think my story will be as interesting as his,” he said of Lewis.
Neathery isn’t working at the moment due to a disability, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old has been preparing to work, hopefully in property management, his parents’ profession.
Neathery, son of Ken and Rhonda Neathery, said he stays busy, even though the other residents are working. His parents visit him “everyday or almost everyday.”
“They miss me, I think, but I needed to get out on my own and take care of myself. I really like it here, yeah,” he said, adding that he thinks his parents are happy about his new life.
He is right about his parents’ feelings.
“I think it’s the best thing in the world. You know autonomy and independence are key to adulthood,” Ken Neathery said.
Neathery said he thinks his son would one day like to be an assistant manager or property manager for the Oak Tree Farm development. He was taking a test Tuesday hoping to receive his property management license, according to his dad.
“We were hoping and praying for something like this forever…It’s just a miracle that all of that came together with all of her (Sarah Pope’s) benefactors,” he said.
The young men in the house get together to eat pizza every Sunday and they have a Zoom meeting every Saturday. Lewis and Neathery say they are all getting along well.
They also have someone to cook for them on Tuesdays, but otherwise they fend for themselves. So far they have cooked veggie burgers, Parmesan chicken, lasagna, soup, butternut squash and baked spaghetti, to name a few of their favorites.
They have to get the ingredients themselves, but they usually have them delivered or they do parking lot pickup.
Neathery said he likes to walk to Taco Bell and walk, or ride his bicycle, to the gym where he works out and buys snacks and soft drinks.
Both young men said they depend on the Coast RTA’s paratransit bus, and Neathery said he is able to summon Uber, but hasn’t done it yet.
Still living on his own can be difficult, according to Lewis.
“It’s hard cause I have to do everything on my own, and like I have to do my laundry all by myself very often, and after that sometimes I have to vacuum everywhere when there’s dirt and I have to clean my room. I have to take all my trash out myself,” he said.
He admits that these are all tasks that his mom did when he lived at home.
Lewis says when he isn’t working his two-day a week job he watches television and cleans his clothes. He also takes Zoom therapy for socialization, social anxiety and speech therapy because he says he has trouble clearly pronouncing words with the letters R and L in them.
To keep his parents, Vicki and Sam Lewis, from worrying he, and they, have the Ring Video Doorbell App on their phones allowing them all to just hit a button to see each other.
He thinks that in the beginning his parents were hesitant about his move when they learned that there wouldn’t be supervisors in the house all the time. Caretakers drop in regularly to check on the young men, but they aren’t there 24 hours a day.
Now, Lewis said, it’s not that hard being on his own, and as for his parents, he smiled, “…they miss me more than I miss them because when I was home with them I would do their clothes for them and when they would come home their clothes would be on their bed, and now that I’m not there they have to do all of their clothes themselves.”
He also kept their dog at times, and now they have to take the dog to a doggie daycare two days a week, he said.
He was also right about his parents’ feelings.
“The only negative I could say about it is I miss him…,” Vicki Lewis said, adding that on her days off she makes appointments for him and takes him to them.
Of course, she said, she talks with him throughout the week.
“…regardless of how it affects me, it is nothing but wonderful for him” she said.
His mom said on the day he moved in when she spoke with him, the others were singing Happy Birthday to him.
“It’s great as a mother to hear him laughing as much as he is. It’s been great so far,” she said.
She’s impressed with how much Cody has already grown in the past month, adding that even his therapists have commented on his growth.
Before the young men moved into the house, they had to undergo lots of training that included cooking, social skills, cleaning tips, minor household maintenance and just about everything else that new residents might need to know. Getting to this point has been slow for the young men. SOS Cares held a groundbreaking for the village about two years ago with plans to go right ahead with building, but a myriad of unforeseen holdups kept the potential clients waiting.
“I was just hoping that they would get it built…I was a little worried,” Lee Neathery said, “but I thought they were going to finish it though because they said they were going to.”
Lewis doesn’t have big plans for the future. He says he’ll be happy to just keep working at Chippewa and living at the Oak Tree Farm.
“That’s a hard question,” Neathery said when asked about his future.
He said he’d eventually like to work with his parents in the property management field.
“I think I would do well to get a community college education…I don’t want to be super rich, but not too poor,” he said.
