Aynor Elementary School first-grade teacher Ashley Poston said she wasn’t sure what to do when her administration and her own first-grade daughter came bursting into her classroom a few weeks ago.
“They announced it over the loudspeaker and my principal, two curriculum coaches and the assistant principal came in with flowers and candy,” Poston said. “[My daughter] came running in here, my students … they all cheered and were clapping.”
Poston was named as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for AES.
“[She] is most deserving of this honor. She lives and breathes enthusiasm for her students and teaching,” said AES Principal Reggie Gasque. “Students and their parents LOVE Mrs. Poston! She is an innovative and insightful teacher that continuously seeks knowledge and new methodology that will ensure her students' success.”
Poston graduated from Coastal Carolina University with an early childhood education degree in 2009, and taught kindergarten at Palmetto Christian Academy for five years before coming to Aynor Elementary, where she has been for the past six years.
Last week, Poston’s school was the first in the district to complete the installation of plexiglass in the classrooms in anticipation of a future return to five-day instruction.
The vast majority of students, she said, think of the plexiglass shields as their own personal office space and enjoy having their own areas.
Seeing her and hearing her hasn’t shown to be a problem for her students either, and if there was, she said she’s glad for technological help in that realm if need be. She said she can always share her screen with the child’s personal iPad so what she has on the board can be right in front of them.
“My most favorite thing is being able to be back in the classroom. We didn’t know how that was going to look. I love getting to know my students on a personal level, finding out their individual needs, both academically and socially,” Poston said.
Poston enjoys having her own daughter, Naleigh, in school with her, and said that really the main thing she loves to do outside of school time is shopping, and spending as much free time as she can with family and friends.
“We have a very close family. We’re always doing something,” Poston said. “I’m the planner of the family.”
Her husband Brandon is employed with Carolina Regional Cancer Center.
Poston said that the biggest misconception some people have about teachers is that they get summers off and get to leave each day at 2:30 p.m.
“We are always here and we take our work home with us, in our heart, and in our computer, etc. We are always on call, no matter what time of day it is, or what season we’re in,” Poston said. “[Some people] think we are glorified babysitters and it’s so much more than that. Their education is important to us. They become like my personal children. When they hurt, I hurt, when they are happy, I am happy.”
