After more than two decades of use, electrical tape along the spine holds her Bible together.

It lived a while in her patrol car, and in her hands for even longer. She’s read every word, cover to cover - something she takes pride in.

Now, its aged binding and long-loved pages will reside more often at her desk as chief of police than on the road.

Newly sworn-in North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell credits her promotion and years of service in the department to the things she’s learned from her tattered Bible. She holds her aging copy dear and said she couldn’t imagine parting with it.

“My faith is how I get through everything,” Crowell said.

She joined the law enforcement field at just 22 years old and has been with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department for over two decades. She is the first woman to be in her new position.

“There’s really nothing in the department that I haven’t done or supervised,” she said.

Crowell’s favorite position she has held so far in the department was when she was in the K-9 unit. She said her partner Cindy - a Belgian Malinois from Holland - was the best partner she ever had.

During her swearing in ceremony at city hall on Jan. 6, NMB city manager Mike Mahaney said Crowell is fit for the police chief position not only because of her array of experiences across nearly every area of the police department, but because of her team spirit as well.

“We love our community and we want to do what’s right for them,” Crowell said of herself and her fellow officers. “I always say that North Myrtle Beach is special and I can’t explain it. It’s just a special little town and the citizens are special and the officers are just different.”

She graduated high school knowing she wanted to be a police officer, but her parents were not on board at first.