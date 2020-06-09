Myrtle Beach city leaders approved a one-year pilot program that will see a firm provide “ambassador services” to the city’s downtown community.
Officials said the goal is to enhance safety and the perception of the area for residents, workers and visitors by providing hospitality services.
“I don’t want our business community to feel like this is a decision or something that is being done off the hip,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “A lot of research has gone into this.”
The city council approved the pilot program by a 5-2 vote at their Tuesday meeting with council members Jackie Hatley and Mike Lowder voting in opposition.
Before the vote, Lowder said while he believes the program could be beneficial, he was hesitant to support shelling out $500,000 the city has allocated for it right now, “especially in the budget situation we’re in.”
Hatley said she understands the growth of the downtown community during the past several years and that city leaders must adapt as the area changes.
Still, she hoped for a more detailed plan.
“We’ve got to put stuff in place, but I have heartburn also putting half a million dollars into something that is not a little more defined,” she said. “As of right now, I don’t know that I can support it. If we had a more definitive plan — a more put together plan — I think I could probably get on board with it.”
Initially, the proposal called for those hired to work from 6th Avenue South to 29th Avenue North from the boulevard to Kings Highway and reaching over into the Arts and Innovation District. City leaders on Tuesday, however, decided to shift that area south.
Councilman Mike Chestnut suggested the idea after hearing from business owners on Myrtle Beach’s south end who would like more resources to be invested in that part of the city.
City Manager John Pedersen said the city is utilizing money in the downtown improvement fund. He explained there was money left over from the dissolution of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation as well as funds from parking revenue and the sale of downtown properties able to be used.
“I think it’s a good project,” he said. “I am very optimistic.”
Among the ambassadors’ duties are reporting and/or addressing maintenance issues, informing the police about crime or suspected criminal activity, identifying and communicating obvious zoning and building code violations and speaking with businesses.
The ambassadors will be trained in customer service, first aid, cleaning, maintenance, crime prevention and outreach. One of them might give a tourist directions, walk people to their cars at night, pick up loose trash or let visitors know about the area and parking options.
Ambassadors are also tasked with watering hanging baskets each day and working with the city’s litter and solid waste teams to report major unsightly debris and other aesthetic problems.
They are trained on how to interact with people experiencing homelessness and will work to connect them with available resources. Pedersen said several merchants have told city officials that they have noticed a lack of people in the downtown area to help homeless people.
Lauren Clever with the city's downtown development office stressed to city leaders that the ambassador program can be tweaked going forward and is something the community can all work together on.
“This is a team effort for all of us,” she said.
If there is a big event happening, officials can make sure extra folks are deployed to an area to assist city staff members.
During a budget workshop last week, Myrtle Beach police chief Amy Prock said she supports the idea of ambassadors in the downtown area. She said they can be an extra pair of eyes and ears for the police, help build relationships with community and business leaders and provide social service information to those living in the area.
A contract that was proposed to city leaders has nine to 17 ambassadors and two team leaders working in a specific segment of the city with the ambassador program being provided through the company Block by Block and operating under the city’s downtown development office.
The program’s work is expected to kick off by the end of July.
The city is requesting the firm to provide ambassadors seven days per week. The deployment of ambassadors will fluctuate depending on the time of the year and the number of people expected to be in the target area, officials said.
Bethune highlighted Block by Block working with the City Center Partnership in Columbia. The City Center Partnership was formed to manage that city’s downtown Business Improvement District, according to the organization’s website.
Bethune said she reached out to Columbia’s mayor and was told Block by Block helped revitalize Columbia’s downtown and create and maintain a clean and safe environment.
“I believe that it will make a difference,” Bethune said of the program, “especially when we look at keeping our area clean and getting those eyes and ears on the street.
“I think we need to look long and hard at this. We’re in a situation right now where we do have a lot of people still coming here. It’s not going to be the slow summer we expected.”
Pedersen said “in most places” such a program is funded by a municipal improvement district or business improvement district.
“The idea here is to start this off with one year on our dime and then to let the businesses decide whether or not this is something that they wish to support [financially],” he said.
Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is supportive of the ambassador program and that she spoke with her counterparts in Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbia about such a program. In each city, that type of initiative has been “extremely successful and important.”
She added those who visit the city primarily look for two things: cleanliness and safety.
“This is something that we need to try,” she said. “We do not see this as a be-all end-all solution. We see this as one more tool in the toolbox that supplements the great work that our police department is doing downtown.”
The city council’s decision comes following a spate of violence in the Ocean Boulevard area, which saw multiple shootings including a fatal one in the past few weeks.
While city leaders have discussed the ambassador program, some instead want the money to go toward police.
The Oceanfront Merchants Association started a petition that asks the city council to designate the $500,000 for an increased police presence. The petition had 653 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
“In light of recent events, we feel like public safety is the number one priority,” the petition said.
Buz Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove on the boulevard, told the council he believes more officers on the street will lead to less “troublemakers.” He noted there are times he goes long stretches without seeing officers.
Columbia is not a resort area, Plyler said, adding the City Center Partnership has a lot more money and resources.
Echoing Plyler, Gay Dolphin General Manager Michelle Kerscher said there are major concerns regarding the affordability of sustaining the program in the future.
She added volunteers are a different option that could help the city.
By the time the program is implemented, she said, there will only be a few weeks left in the peak tourist season. Kerscher encouraged city leaders to consider their plans further before taking action.
Councilman Gregg Smith said while the program may not solve all the city’s problems, it can help.
“This isn’t the answer to everything,” he said, “but it’s a step forward.”
