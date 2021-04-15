Broadway at the Beach’s weekly fireworks are expected to return and the attraction will also see a new theater, cookie shop and eatery this summer, Broadway announced Thursday.
Fireworks are set to return in June and are scheduled at 10 p.m. every Tuesday, between June 8 and August 31, and every Friday, between June 18 and August 13.
There will be fireworks on the Fourth of July, as well as a Labor Day Weekend show on Sept. 5, according to Broadway. Both holiday shows are set to start at 10 p.m. All shows are weather permitting.
Byrd’s Famous Cookies and Fresh-Up will open this summer to Broadway at the Beach. Byrd’s Famous Cookies, headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is an independent cookie, snack and gift company that sells fresh-baked products. It will be located next to Savannah Bee Company.
After munching down some cookies, you can go to Fresh-Up, which will be located next to Yamato Steakhouse, and wash it down with one of their juices or smoothies. Fresh-Up will also have treats like bubble waffles.
Broadway also announced the all-new Broadway Theater, located across from Simpsons 4D, includes 370 stadium-style seats. Le Grand Cirque will be the very first show at the new theater, starting on May 20 through the end of October, according to Broadway.
Fan favorite shows are set to return to Broadway this summer, too, as the Charles Bach’s Wonders Theatre returns to the Grand Strand. The Charles Bach’s Wonders Theatre, now located on The Avenue, will feature Charles Bach’s Wonders Magic Show, Catch This! Juggler Niels Duinker’s Comedy Variety Show and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour.
A fall guest show series is also planned, with Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special to be featured in November and December.
“We’re excited to bring these new and exciting merchants to an already fabulous lineup of experiential shopping, dining and entertainment experiences at Broadway at the Beach,” Melissa Armstrong, marketing director at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Broadway at the Beach, said in a release. “We look forward to a spectacular and memorable season at Broadway at the Beach, shared with our wonderful guests, their family and friends.”
Along with the newest additions, a longtime staple at Broadway dedicated to pop-culture and 90s music is getting a sister store. Retro Active will be adding Retro Active 2 next to Build A Bear Workshop, according to Broadway. And for those who have a sweet and sour tooth, It’Sugar just opened a Sour Patch Kids store inside their space. The store features a variety of options from candies to novelties dedicated to the popular candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.