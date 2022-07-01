As the Myrtle Beach area gears up for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, fireworks shows and events are scheduled and government buildings are expected to be closed.
Here's a rundown of what to expect during the holiday weekend in Horry County.
FIREWORKS
Multiple shows are set from the Grand Strand to Aynor on July 4. Here's a list of places to watch fireworks on the Fourth, as well as other summertime shows.
The North Myrtle Beach fireworks show at Cherry Grove Pier is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4. The city is enforcing alternate traffic patterns and a block of North Ocean Boulevard will close during the show. Here's what to know before the show begins.
In the City of Myrtle Beach, fireworks are now allowed to be shot off on private property. City council amended its fireworks ordinance this week. Anyone 18 years of age or older may shoot fireworks on private property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. any day of the week, according to the ordinance. However, there is an exception to the time restrictions around the Fourth of July and New Years holidays. The exemption is until 12:30 a.m. on July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Read more about the city's ordinance here.
FLYOVER
The Salute From the Shore flyover is happening along all beaches across the Grand Strand on the Fourth of July. If you want to watch F-16s and C-17s from the shoreline, here's the schedule to know when to look up into the sky.
An American Pride March will also be held in North Myrtle Beach following the flyover.
Volunteers will march the American flag, the South Carolina flag, the POW/MIA flag and the Purple Heart flag more than eight miles on the beaches of North Myrtle Beach, according to the city. Marchers will meet at Main Street for a ceremony honoring America’s Service members where veterans and active-duty service members will be recognized, the city said.
CLOSURES
Myrtle Beach - City offices will close Monday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The city's solid waste and recycling schedule will remain the same for the week.
Conway - City offices are closed for Fourth of July. The solid waste department's collection routes for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, according to the city. Conway reminds the public that fireworks are permitted in city limits from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m on July 4.
Loris - All city offices will be closed to observe Independence Day.
North Myrtle Beach - City hall is closed Monday, July 4.
Surfside - Town hall is closed Monday, July 4. The city will host a Fourth of July golf cart parade at 10 a.m. along Ocean Boulevard, according to the city's website. There will be a July 4 celebration at 5 p.m. at Martin Field.
