Wee-woo wee-woo wee-woo.
Whether you call them subs, hoagies, or grinders, you don't have to dial 911 to get a meal from the newly opened Firehouse Subs in the Carolina Forest area.
“We are excited to bring the indulgent flavors of Firehouse Subs to a new part of town at Marketplace at the Mill,” said Larry Chandler, one of the co-owners of the largest franchisees in the Firehouse Subs system. “Every new restaurant Jody and I open gives us the opportunity to raise more funds for local first responder heroes thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”
The new restaurant, now open at 148 Sapwood Rd., is the 37th Firehouse Subs to open in the Carolinas, according to a press release. It is located within The Marketplace at The Mill near Publix.
The new store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The diner offers subs decked with specialty meats, cheese, sauces and more ingredients.
The restaurant was founded by former firefighting brothers, and the decor of each Firehouse Subs diner is designed to memorialize local firefighters and police officers.
The new Firehouse Subs' custom mural depicts sports team mascots Sir Purr of the Carolina Panthers and Coastal Carolina's Chauncey dressed as firefighter next to a local fire truck with the Carolina Forest welcome sign in the background, according to Firehouse Subs communications manager EmmaJean Livingston.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $548,000 to first responders and public safety organizations in the Myrtle Beach area, Livingston said.
