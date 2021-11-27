Not everyone gets to be off on Thanksgiving.

Public service members like police officers and firefighters often have to sacrifice their time with family and friends on holidays to serve and protect the community. However, just because firefighters, including Lt. Kevin Manhardt, were working Thanksgiving Day in Little River doesn’t mean he was alone this holiday.

While Manhardt and three fellow firefighters spent the holiday answering calls, they all worked together to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for each other as a firefighter family.

“The big part about being a fireman is the family aspect of the job,” Manhardt said. “Essentially, firefighters spend one-third of their lives at the fire station. Basically, we are all one big family.”

This isn’t the first time Manhardt has worked Thanksgiving Day. Since he arrived to the area from upstate New York five years ago, Manhardt has worked every Thanksgiving Day.

“Those without young children work for those that have families to be able to spend time with them,” Manhardt said. “I don’t have children yet. My fiancé is working today as well. It’s just a big part of our culture and the family aspect of the job, just taking care of those that have children because at some point, somebody will do the same thing for myself.”

Whether it’s for a holiday or out on a call, having each other’s back and being there for one another is key aspect in building that tight-knit bond between firefighters.

“We’re put into some very high stress situations, almost like soldiers in combat,” Manhardt said. “We really build that bond to help us deal with the experiences that we have. You have to have each other’s backs basically when you get into a situation like this. Teamwork is extremely critical. Like I said, we spend a third of our lives together. That’s really where the bond kind of comes from.”

Manhardy was working B shift on Thursday. His shift started at 8 a.m. Thursday and would go until 8 a.m. the next day. Manhardt said Fire Station #2 in Little River averages between 12 to 15 calls per shift. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Fire Station #2 had been called out almost nine times, according to Manhardt.