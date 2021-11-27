Not everyone gets to be off on Thanksgiving.
Public service members like police officers and firefighters often have to sacrifice their time with family and friends on holidays to serve and protect the community. However, just because firefighters, including Lt. Kevin Manhardt, were working Thanksgiving Day in Little River doesn’t mean he was alone this holiday.
While Manhardt and three fellow firefighters spent the holiday answering calls, they all worked together to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for each other as a firefighter family.
“The big part about being a fireman is the family aspect of the job,” Manhardt said. “Essentially, firefighters spend one-third of their lives at the fire station. Basically, we are all one big family.”
This isn’t the first time Manhardt has worked Thanksgiving Day. Since he arrived to the area from upstate New York five years ago, Manhardt has worked every Thanksgiving Day.
“Those without young children work for those that have families to be able to spend time with them,” Manhardt said. “I don’t have children yet. My fiancé is working today as well. It’s just a big part of our culture and the family aspect of the job, just taking care of those that have children because at some point, somebody will do the same thing for myself.”
Whether it’s for a holiday or out on a call, having each other’s back and being there for one another is key aspect in building that tight-knit bond between firefighters.
“We’re put into some very high stress situations, almost like soldiers in combat,” Manhardt said. “We really build that bond to help us deal with the experiences that we have. You have to have each other’s backs basically when you get into a situation like this. Teamwork is extremely critical. Like I said, we spend a third of our lives together. That’s really where the bond kind of comes from.”
Manhardy was working B shift on Thursday. His shift started at 8 a.m. Thursday and would go until 8 a.m. the next day. Manhardt said Fire Station #2 in Little River averages between 12 to 15 calls per shift. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Fire Station #2 had been called out almost nine times, according to Manhardt.
“It’s been a quite a busy Thanksgiving for us,” Manhardt said.
In between the calls, Manhardt and his crew were preparing their Thanksgiving meal that is no different from the traditional meal that most families have across the country. While Manhardt was cutting the turkey, another crew member was firing up the pellet grill that was going to be used to cook the 20-pound bird. Their meal consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and even some brownies for dessert.
“All of things the normal things you guys would be eating with your families, we’re going to be making here at the firehouse,” Manhardt said.
All of the food at Fire Station #2 was donated by the Little River Lions Club, a local non-profit. Manhardt said the fire station has helped the Lions Club with some of their events on previous occasions and is grateful for the work they do.
“Having the support from the community itself is great,” Manhardt said. “We work really well together with them and all the other community groups to kind of help out and make Little River a good place for all the residents and visitors.”
While it may be just the four firefighters on call having a Thanksgiving meal together, Manhardt said occasionally their family members and other firefighters might stop by and check in.
“We try to bring all the families up and have a family-like atmosphere at the fire station,” Manhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.