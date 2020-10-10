Emergency personnel responded to a call about an overturned boat on the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the waterway near Silver Creek past Bucksport Marina at 4:45 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
Casey said a dive team is investigating.
HCFR and the U.S. Coast Guard, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District all responded.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.