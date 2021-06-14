As temperatures begin to build this summer and more and more gatherings are planned following COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, fire officials across Horry County warn locals and tourists to be fire aware.
The area has seen its fair share of fires this year, ranging from simple kitchen fires to entire homes and structures being deemed "unlivable."
“[There has been] an unusually large amount of fires here recently,” said Jay Ortiz, deputy fire marshal of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
While Ortiz has acknowledged the increase in the amount of fires happening in the county, he also acknowledged the fact that more people have moved to the Grand Strand in recent years.
“Any time you get more volume of people, there’s obviously higher risk of these things going on,” Ortiz said.
In the past few months, crews have battled fires across Horry County. The North Myrtle Beach Flea Market in Little River has caught fire two times in the past four months. A small wildfire ravaged the Loris area on April 21. Almost two dozen people needed help from the American Red Cross after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Carolina Forest mid-March. A Loris man died from his injuries sustained in a fire on Zeek Road in Loris in late April. And earlier this month, 10 vacationers were affected by a fire that destroyed units on South Ocean Boulevard.
According to an analysis from Horry County Fire Rescue’s social media page, crews responded to at least 11 multi-alarm fires, including a four-alarm fire that happened on Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach.
With the increase in temperatures and very little amounts of rain in April and May, Horry County was in a burn ban for nearly 50 days, dating back to April 21. On June 6, the county officially lifted the ban following some decent showers throughout the area. The rain is something that Captain Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department “welcomed.”
“We love to have that rain to keep things not too dry and hopefully fire safe,” Evans said.
Data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows that the number cooking is the one reason for a fire in a single home dwelling.
“That has always been a big deal,” Ortiz said. “When you are cooking, make sure you’re not wearing sloppy clothing. There have been deaths with robes getting caught on fire or long sleeves that were sloppy and weren’t paying attention and the clothing ends up catching on fire.”
Ortiz added that if you are cooking to be sure to never leave food unattended, cover up food when you’re cooking with grease, keeping combustibles at a recommended 3-feet distance and have a fire extinguisher.
Earlier this month, Evans spoke with community members of the new Del Webb community in Myrtle Beach about the importance of fire safety and gave a proper demonstration on how to use a fire extinguisher.
“Any time we can go out and speak to the community about these kinds of things, it’s a great thing,” Evans said.
Jan Nardo was one of the dozens of residents who showed for the demonstration on June 8.
“I think this was a phenomenal event,” Nardo said. “To have this many people show up on a summer day, it was very successful.”
Nardo said that demonstrations similar to the one at Del Webb are “extremely important.”
“I was so glad that we spread the word to at least our community,” Nardo said. “I learned so much today and I have two nephews that are firefighters. All the information was really amazing to me.”
As the summer pushes on, more and more gatherings can be expected, especially with the Fourth of July holiday approaching. And with the Fourth of July comes more cookouts and the possibility of grill fires. Ortiz recommends that people keep combustibles about 10 feet from the grill itself.
“Be aware of trees hanging down, branches that can start fire if they’re above the grill,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz also said to be aware of propane leaks, keep your grill clean this holiday season and light grills after the lid is taken off.
“We’ve had a few exploding grills happen this year because of that fact,” Ortiz said.
For charcoal grilling, Ortiz advises that people grill on a day that isn't windy.
“Man, that wind can blow it into some tall grass and that’s that,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said that July is a peak month for grill fires.
“Thermal burns are the biggest issue involving grills,” Ortiz said.
According to a TripAdvisor study released earlier this year, Myrtle Beach is a top three destination for the summer, only getting beat out by Cancun and Orlando, Florida. Many local leaders have said recently that Myrtle Beach is becoming a “year-round destination” rather than just a “summer destination.”
As more and more tourists make their way to the Grand Strand, Ortiz said visitors should keep fire safety on their minds and be prepared.
“Remember, a fire can happen at any time,” Ortiz said. “Be aware when you’re coming into you’re your condo or hotel room when you’re putting things down on the countertop. We’ve had multiple fires where people have put their groceries on the stove and don’t realize that they accidentally bump into the nobs. It just takes a bump. That’s all it takes.”
