Although it’s been done before, Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick says it’s extremely rare and there’s a little coincidence here.
Al Smith and Sandy Martin recently gained the status of Life Membership, which requires 30 years of consecutive years of service to the department.
“We are extremely proud of the outstanding careers of both Sandy and Al. They both have dedicated a majority of their lives to this department and we are grateful for the hard work and determination,” Hendrick said. “It speaks volumes that they both reached Life Membership in the same month, and were only the nineteenth and twentieth persons in the 120-plus year history of the department.”
Martin has served as the department’s administrative assistant for all 30 years, but says her title has changed a few times along the way. She admits she takes care of a lot of different functions in the office.
“I really have always been responsible and helped the guys with anything they need. I’ve always planned all of the dinners, picnics and family functions the Fire Department has done,” Martin said.
She said she always checks over the fire reports to make sure they’re right, and if they’re not, she will make the firefighters fix them.
In 2012, she took over dealing with Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) paperwork, when one of the FEMA reps got sick and she volunteered to step in and help.
She said she absolutely loves her co-workers.
“They’re really the best of the best. They all love their job, and they make my job easy. They are my family. I spend more time with them than I do my own family. I enjoy working for the city. I haven’t ever felt there was a better place to work,” Martin said.
She said she watched Chief Le Hendrick grow up.
“…and now he’s the chief, I know I’m getting old,” she laughed. “He used to come in the office, this long, lanky young man, and now he’s the fire chief. That’s just been amazing to me.”
She said she is amazed at what the Fire Department employees do.
“To see how much they care about the people they have to help save is just amazing watching them. Hearing them come back in and be concerned about the people they helped. You see all the bad in the world today and I know there’s good people out there because I work with them. They don’t get enough praise,” Martin said.
Martin lives in Conway, has two grown children and an 11-year-old grandson she is raising.
Al Smith, a volunteer firefighter for 30 years, followed in his father’s footsteps after he died in 1990.
“My dad did it for years. He always told us he wanted one of his boys to be on there. My brother moved away but I decided to stay,” Smith said. “We took up for him when he was working, we’d go hang out with him at the station.”
He sees it as his duty to help.
“It takes people to do the job. Somebody’s got to do it and help the community out,” Smith said. “That’s all it was back in the day.”
Smith said he used to have night duty, when he signed up and spent the night at the station where he was needed.
All these years, at the same time, Smith worked a full-time job for Coca-Cola.
“I’m the Coca-Cola man,” Smith said, adding that he does what he can to help out even though after work he is sometimes ready to “hit the bed.”
“When the call comes out, I try to make it,” he said.
He said he enjoys the experience of being with the other firefighters, meeting the new faces in the crowd and learning about their lives.
He lives in Conway with his wife, who is a nurse. He also has two sons and two daughters.
“We’re lifetime now,” he said of his and Martin’s honor. “I don’t have any intention of giving up, I want to do five or ten more.”
