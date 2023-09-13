Seven people have thrown their names into the hat for the three available seats on the Aynor Town Council this November.
Two of those candidates are vying for the seat vacated by Cheryl Collins, who recently resigned. Whoever fills her unexpired term will hold the seat for two more years.
The other five are hoping for one of two seats open, including their incumbents which hope to stay in those seats another four years.
Paula Creel Floyd and Benjamin Jordan hope to continue in Collins’ unexpired spot.
Jordan works for the South Carolina Forestry Commission and is currently in Louisiana helping to fight their wildfires. He was unavailable for a lengthy interview due to his fire duties, but said he hoped to keep the small town feel of Aynor.
“I’m trying to keep Aynor more of a residential community,” Jordan said, who grew up just outside of Aynor in the Galivants Ferry area.
Floyd grew up in Conway and has family all over Horry County. She’s lived in Aynor since 2013, she said.
“I knew a lot of people from Aynor because I worked in the tobacco market as a young woman. I love Aynor and I just kind of got involved because of my involvement with the Horry County GOP the last two years,” Floyd said.
She started attending more council meetings and school board meetings recently to stay more informed. Floyd said she feels strongly about accountability and transparency in government.
“I support local businesses. It seems to me that Town Hall is disregarding interests of most of the businesses in town,” Floyd said. “It’s the same thing people are crying everywhere statewide and globally."
Incumbents Chris Shelley and Steve Riggins are hoping to stay on council a little bit longer.
Aynor native Shelley has served on Aynor Town Council for over 12 years, he said.
“I got on council to help the town, and to maybe better it,” Shelley said. “I’m not saying we’ve been doing everything perfect but we’re striving to get there.”
As the NAPA store manager in downtown Aynor, he said he loves the “Little Golden Town.”
“I just want to be a part and help the best I can help,” Shelley said.
Parts of Aynor have dealt with more flooding than usual lately, and Shelley said he wants to help by getting something done with the ditches in town.
Due to the fact that the ditches in town are owned by either the state or the county, they have to wait on the county for some things – and it’s a domino effect.
“We’ve opened ours up, so … we’ve got to get some of the water out of here. They [the community] wants us to do it right now, but it takes money. We don’t own our water, we don’t own the sewers, or the streets,” Shelley said, explaining that he wants to do everything he can to help get rid of the flooding.
Shelley lives in Aynor with his wife Stacy, and has two children, Caleb and Danielle.
Incumbent Steve Riggins declined an interview.
For Landon Johnson, the love of Aynor is a family affair, as his father Keb used to be Mayor.
“His election gave me more of an interest in our town as a municipality,” Johnson said in an email. “I’ve always had a tremendous amount of pride for our town.”
A former teacher at Aynor High, he used to teach special education and also coached a number of sports during his tenure. He later obtained his master’s degree at Francis Marion and went on to teach at North Myrtle Beach High School – after five years there he decided it was time to come back home to Aynor.
He taught at Aynor Elementary for a number of years before completing a second master’s degree and becoming the assistant principal at Johnsonville Elementary.
Johnson is a single father of three children.
“Recently it has come to my attention that the businesses, residents (both existing and more recent) and other stakeholder’s voices are not being heard,” Johnson said. “It is my desire to give the town of Aynor a voice again.”
Growth in the town is inevitable, he said.
“We will need our community’s voice to navigate through this growth so all can benefit,” Johnson said, saying his focus would be to embrace the growth and continue to be the “hospitable, golden little town that we’ve always been known for.”
Nolan Thompson also hopes to have a chance to better the town, as he also ran for the open seat last spring after the death of Tony Godsey, Sr.
Thompson told MyHorryNews last spring that his grandfather was a magistrate in Aynor for over 20 years. As a utilities lineman, Thompson and his wife Emily live near Aynor Town Park and are expecting their first child in December.
He points to the neighboring towns of Conway and Marion as examples of what Aynor could be.
“I want to bring the town together a little bit more, and do stuff for the park – clean it up like Conway and Marion,” Thompson said, talking about beautifying the area and planting things. “There are always people shopping and things going on.”
He clarified back in the spring that he didn’t want to “make it [the town] Carolina Forest” but he wants to make efforts to get together as a town to make it more inviting for visitors.
