Jessica Cody watched her son wash through the waves in disbelief.

She never imagined 14-year-old Christian, the same boy who was born prematurely, who endured a stroke in before he was born, whose brain suffered so much damage, would be surfing.

“This was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Kentucky mother said. “They didn’t give him much hope. So just seeing him get out here and take part in something is just amazing."

Christian Cody joined nearly 30 other adaptive surfers Saturday on the waves near the Cherry Grove Pier.

“It just speaks to the resiliency of the human heart and soul to adapt and overcome,” said Rebecca Johnson, board member of Adaptive Surf Project, a local nonprofit that four times each year holds events that allow those with disabilities to experience the pull of the ocean.

Saturday’s event was the final one for 2022. The next Wheel to Surf event is set for May 6 in Folly Beach, and the next local one is scheduled for May 20 at the Cherry Grove Pier.

“This is the day many people wait for months, for weeks, for a year,” Rebecca Johnson said. “Their beach wheelchairs are left on the beach and they’re out there. It’s just a chance to let go and feel the power of the waves.”

The surfing styles vary. Some ride waves on their stomach or knees. Some need the help another person.

Nearly 75 people volunteered to assist the surfers Saturday, creating a positive and encouraging environment.

The event comes one week after Hurricane Ian swept through the Grand Strand, damaging several local piers, including wiping out a section of the Cherry Grove Pier.

“I kept saying we could postpone and everybody’s answer was ‘No,’” Rebecca Johnson said, applauding the efforts of the city of North Myrtle Beach for assuring Saturday’s event would take place. “We just feel very blessed to have such a supportive community that we were able to have it today.”