Alaskan filmmaker Eric Downs traveled over 4,500 miles from his hometown for the Myrtle Beach premiere of his cinematic debut.
Downs, a native of Kenai, Alaska, made the short film "A Dreamers Search," a tale about New York artist Rockwell Kent’s real-life adventure to an Alaskan island in 1918 with his son.
“I hope that this film inspires people to take a risk and pursue the burning desire inside them,” Downs said. “So many people let their dreams fade because they never dare to put it all on the line and seek their true calling.”
For the 18th year, the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival showcased select films on the Grand Strand. This year's festival, which runs through Saturday at the The Market Common's Grand 14 movie theater, welcomed more than 60 films of various genres and lengths and from destinations as far away as China and Russia.
For Downs, the dream of making films began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“The ability to be on Zoom and speak to everyone around the world on Zoom, I thought that was so cool," Downs said during the Q&A panel following his movie. "Because now I could talk to all these filmmakers from across the country. I was on a Zoom call and they asked me to introduce myself and I said, ‘I’m Eric, I’m an aspiring filmmaker.' Hearing that word aspiring kind of crushed my soul. I was pretty much ready to give up the dream or go make a film.”
L.A. filmmaker Christopher Willis’s short film "The Book of Disquiet," an adaption of a Portuguese book about a chronic daydreamer’s attempts to break the daily monotony of his life, also made its Carolina premiere in the same block as Downs' film.
Willis’s foray into the cinematic world with his directorial debut also began during the pandemic after he took a job at a warehouse to get out of L.A before businesses began shutting down.
“It was actually the blessing of my life," he said. "I would go on my lunch breaks and sit in my car, stare out the windshield. I unknowingly slowly started writing the film. I didn’t know it at the time, but it was my way of lifting myself up out of that situation.”
Jerry Dalton, founder and director of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, said what made this film festival unique compared to previous years was the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on directors as well as the audience.
“People are coming back to the theaters,” Dalton said. “We’ve had a good, packed audience, first block that we had was full. I think that energy and people wanting to get back into the theaters, the filmmakers wanting to get back and see their work on the big screen. There’s nothing like seeing your work as a filmmaker on the big screen. That is the ultimate goal.”
Moving forward from the festival, Downs said he hopes to continue attracting interest in his project about Kent and to expand it.
“We’re in talks right now with a regional PBS station in the Adirondack region to broadcast it on broadcast there and hopefully nationally,” he said.
Willis plans to begin working more with film grading on his next cinematic project to make the next film look darker in its coloring.
Seventeen films will be shown at the festival on Saturday at the Grand 14 theater during the final day of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.