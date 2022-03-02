Coastal Carolina University graduate student Kateryna Taylor-Tarasenko hasn’t gotten much sleep lately.
“Right now, I am under a lot of stress. I have completely lost my appetite," Taylor-Tarasenko said. "And I can’t remember the last time I had a good night’s rest.”
Taylor-Tarasenko is from Nikopol, a city in the southeastern part of Ukraine, and her parents, family and friends are all still living there.
Due to the time difference, she stays up late into the night to speak to them as they are waking for the day.
“The first thing I do every morning is contact them to make sure that they made it through the night,” she said.
Taylor-Tarasenko received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kharkiv in Ukraine, and once she got her 10-year green card, she decided to pursue a master’s degree.
“I heard that Coastal Carolina University had a really good business school, and after checking it out and reading a lot of good reviews, I decided to continue my education there,” she said.
The 27-year-old plans to graduate this August and pursue a career as a certified public accountant.
This past December, she was able to travel to her home country and see her family, and she has fortunately been able to maintain frequent contact. She is an only child.
“I have been able to speak with them every day, and I try to stay on the phone with them as long as I can," she said. "I’m always on my phone, watching the news and checking on my family and friends."
So far, she said, Nikopol has been safe from the Russian invasion.
“My parents are very strong and brave. Ukraine is their home, and they will protect it at all costs,” Taylor-Tarasenko said. “Everyone in Ukraine has really pulled together to stand up to Russian tyranny, and they are all fighting with everything they have. Everyone – men and women, young and old, are trying to fight or help their fellow Ukrainians however they can.”
Her relatives tell her that enemies attack them from every direction possible — through Russia, Belarus and the Crimean Peninsula. She said they intentionally target kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals and civilian homes.
Taylor-Tarasenko said the Ukrainian Army are heroes, and they are “doing an amazing job” right now protecting Ukrainian sovereignty and democracy. They are also defending all of Europe and anyone who wants to live in a free world, she said.
“My heart is breaking because I never thought that I would live in a time when my country, people and the entire free world would be in so much danger,” Taylor-Tarasenko said. “No one would have ever thought that in the 21st century, in a time when anything can be decided diplomatically, that Russia would bomb us and kill our people in the heart of Europe.”
Viktoriia Shoemaker feels that heartbreak too.
The 25-year-old Coastal languages and intercultural studies student is trying to keep up with the news from her hometown of Kryvyi Rih, including getting notifications each time air raid sirens go off in her family’s area.
“I’m a little stuck here and trying to keep my ears to the ground and not get too emotional,” Shoemaker said.
The last time she saw her family was December 2019.
“I was hoping to get back within a year, but COVID hit the whole planet," she said. "I’m trying to plan my trip back. I try my best to call them all the time I can.”
As a full-time student who also works as much as she can, the time she can devote to checking on her family is limited. She said she sometimes stays up until 1 or 2 a.m. to see what news is coming up first thing in the morning in Ukraine.
Shoemaker is also an only child, and her extended family resides near her parents in Kryvyi Rih. While she said it has been “pretty quiet” in her area, those air raid sirens have gone off three times.
“My heart breaks every time,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker shared a website where people can make donations to help the Ukrainian Army at https://helpukrainetogether.com.
While things have been relatively stable in the area, she said her parents have an emergency bag of clothes, food, and first aid ready to go at a moment's notice — just in case.
“I was really concerned about them staying, but I also understand I don’t know what I would do in their situation,” Shoemaker said. “My parents would hate to leave their apartment where they lived for years. My grandmother is there also, and it’s hard for them to leave and go somewhere far … unless it’s a really critical situation.”
While Klavdiya Vasylenko’s mother lives in the United States, her extended family and good friends are still living in Mykolaiv in the southern part of Ukraine near the Black Sea.
“It’s been difficult the last few days just to stay focused on everything else going on,” said the 27-year-old Coastal graduate student.
Studying in the university’s marine biology program, Vasylenko said that her advisor and coworkers have been very understanding, and she was able to relieve some deadline pressure for her on assignments.
While she hasn’t run into any communication issues, she said she heard northern Ukraine had some power outages and she hopes they don’t eventually affect her loved ones.
Vasylenko said she and her mother haven’t been back to Ukraine since 2007 when there were some previous governmental conflicts that fueled their desire to leave.
A friend that she grew up with still lives in the area, and Vasylenko said they keep in touch through Instagram. She told Vasylenko that the airport in her city as well as an oil refinery were “all blown up.”
“Saturday was one of the worst days for my city," she said. "It’s been a lot to deal with."
