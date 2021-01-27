Saturday's fatal crash on Harrelson Boulevard has claimed a fifth life, authorities said.
The latest victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jamar Matthews of Lake City, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Matthews died at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Myrtle Beach police said the wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Harrelson Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a partially-submerged vehicle in a retention pond and several people with severe injuries near the vehicle.
Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said four people were declared dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with injuries.
Along with Matthews, Shiquan Graham, 20, Niterria Johnson, 22, Thomas McDowell, 23, and LeAna McMillian, 17, also died in the crash, according to the coroner's office.
Graham and McDowell were from Lake City and Johnson and McMillian were from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The crash is still under investigation.
