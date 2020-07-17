A female inmate was found dead at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday, authorities said.
At about 2:12 a.m., an officer at the Conway area jail found her unresponsive in a cell, according to a news release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer alerted medical workers on staff, who began CPR and called emergency personnel. Upon their arrival, emergency workers checked the female, and no pulse was found.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced her deceased. She had been booked into the detention center around 3 p.m. July 7 after she was arrested by the Conway Police Department on a trespassing charge.
An autopsy at Grand Strand Medical was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
In accordance with Detention Center protocol regarding in-custody inmate deaths, the state Law Enforcement Division was contacted. The state agency responded to the jail and is conducting an inquiry into the incident.
“A preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play has been detected,” the release said.
